Jury acquits white officer who shot teen

Rose family attorney, S. Lee Merritt, left, and Michelle Kenney, center, mother of Antwon Rose II, walk towards members of the media following the closing arguments in the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Rosfeld, Friday, March 22, 2019. at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh. A jury has started deliberating in the homicide trial of Rosfeld, a white former police officer charged with killing Rose, an unarmed black teenager outside Pittsburgh last summer.(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP, Pool)

PITTSBURGH -- A jury acquitted a white former police officer Friday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager as he was fleeing a high-stakes traffic stop outside Pittsburgh, a confrontation that was captured on video and led to weeks of unrest.

Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homicide for shooting Antwon Rose II in the back last June. Rose was riding in an unlicensed taxi that had been involved in a drive-by shooting when Rosfeld pulled the car over and shot the 17-year-old in the back, arm and side of the face as he ran away.

The panel of seven men and five women -- including three black jurors -- saw video of the fatal confrontation, which showed Rose falling to the ground after being hit. The acquittal came after fewer than four hours of deliberations on the fourth day of the trial.

The Rose family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, had urged a murder conviction, saying before closing arguments that it's "pretty obvious" Rose was not a threat to Rosfeld.

Defense lawyer Patrick Thomassey told reporters after the verdict that Rosfeld is "a good man, he is." He said he hoped the city remained calm, and "everybody takes a deep breath and gets on with their lives."

Rose's death -- one of many high-profile killings of black men and teens by white police officers in recent years -- spurred angry protests in the Pittsburgh area last year, including a late-night march that shut down a major highway.

A Section on 03/23/2019