Little Rock crash kills woman, 61, police say

A crash in Little Rock on Friday night left a woman dead and several others injured, authorities said.

The wreck happened at the intersection of 12th Street and University Avenue about 10:30 p.m., Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. The passenger in one vehicle, Gloria McFadden, 61, was killed, according to Ford.

Police said the driver of that vehicle, 47-year-old Georgia Whitmore, was injured, and three minors in the second vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, Ford said.