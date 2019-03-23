LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas and Alabama scoreless early

Arkansas infielder Casey Martin throws to first for an out against Texas during an NCAA college baseball game Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Arkansas 0, Alabama 0, Middle 2nd Inning

The Hogs stranded two when Jacob Nesbit lined out to left field. Trey Harris doubled with two outs, a soft liner that the left fielder charged but could not field. Harris went to second when the ball bounced under his glove. Jack Kenley walked. The left fielder had to dash to his left for Nesbit's liner.

Arkansas 0, Alabama 0, End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks went quietly in the first. Casey Martin chased the first pitch and lifted a pop the first baseman snared in front of the Arkansas dugout. Heston Kjerstad sliced a drive to the wall in left field for a long out.

Connor Noland worked around a one-out error. Jacob Nesbitt threw wide of first, pulling Trevor Ezell off the bag on Kolby Roberson's grounder to third. Robinson reached second on a ground out, but the Tide wasted that runner in scoring position with a pop out to third.

Pre-Game

Arkansas won the opener of the series, 12-3, Friday night. Isaiah Campbell (5-0) pitched seven scoreless innings for the Razorbacks. The Hogs enter with a 19-3 overall record, 4-0 in SEC games. Alabama is 18-5 and 1-3.

The Hogs will give true freshman Connor Noland (0-0, 3.80) his sixth start. He's pitched 21.1 innings with 17 strikeouts against 6 walks.

Alabama starts Brock Love (2-0, 2.50) on the mound at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Love has started four games and pitched 18 innings. He has 28 strikeouts against 7 walks.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has inserted Trey Harris at designated hitter.