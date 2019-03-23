LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Indiana in NIT

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Desi Sills, Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Gabe Osabuohien and Adrio Bailey.

This lineup outscored Providence 9-3 over six possessions on Tuesday and hit both of its 3-point attempts. Bailey added an and-1 for the first score of the game. The group has still only played nine offensive possessions together all season, but is a plus-4. Osabuohien is perhaps coming off his best game as a Razorback, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds against the Friars in 17 minutes. Reggie Chaney finished with 14 points, five rebounds and seven blocks, becoming the third Arkansas player to reach those marks in a game - Darian Townes, Daniel Gafford.

Arkansas' forwards will be tested far more today than they were Tuesday. Juwan Morgan, Indiana's senior forward, is a handful. He's scored 20-plus points in three of the Hoosier's last four games, and in those games, he's shooting 33-of-42 from the floor. Bailey, Osabuohien, Chaney and Ethan Henderson must combine to have another big game on the defensive end to limit him.

Indiana's starters: Rob Phinisee, Aljami Durham, Devonte Green, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

Without freshman guard Romeo Langford, who isn't starting today, Indiana's offense runs though Morgan much more. The Hoosiers hit 57 percent of their looks inside the arc with him off the floor. Defensively, IU is very solid all around, allowing .93 PPP for the season. Teams shoot 33 percent from deep against them. With Langford on the floor this season, Indiana is an average offense, scoring at a .99 point-per-possession rate. The Hoosiers shoot 52.7 percent on 2-point field goals with him in the lineup.

Green, who's drawn one start in the Hoosiers' last five games, is averaging 15.6 points on 59 percent from 3-point range in that span. Morgan is averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last five, too.