Lonoke man held in two Little Rock crashes, one fatal

A Lonoke man was arrested Friday after fleeing a car accident at speeds of 60 to 90 mph, striking another car in a Little Rock intersection and killing its passenger, an arrest report said.

Darius Malik Coleman, 22, had three children younger than 5 years old in his backseat when he ran from an accident near Fair Park Boulevard and Markham Street on Friday evening, an arrest report said.

Coleman later told police that a car from the first accident followed him, so he sped up to upwards of 90 mphas he drove down 12th Street. When he saw the street light at the 12th Street and University Avenue intersection was red, he chanced it, the report said.

His car crashed into another vehicle, killing the passenger, 61-year-old Gloria McFadden and hospitalizing the driver, 47-year-old Georgia Whitmore, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Officers arrested Coleman at 11 p.m. Friday on charges of manslaughter, third-degree battery and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.

Coleman was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bond set, according to the jail’s roster.