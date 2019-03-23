The Nation in Brief

Trooper Amanda Jenkins carries a piglet away after a livestock hauler overturned Friday on Interstate 70 near Casey, Ill., spilling about 3,000 piglets. About 100 of the animals died in the crash, with the survivors being rounded up and taken to their destination in Indiana.

N.D. to enact 'abortion reversal' bill

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday signed a bill that requires abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that it's possible they could still have a live birth if they change their mind.

Opponents claim there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

Lawmakers approved the "abortion reversal" legislation last week.

Supporters say the hormone progesterone may stop an abortion after a woman has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

Burgum's approval of the bill was the first time in six years North Dakota has approved such legislation, after several anti-abortion laws were struck down in the courts and two of its most vocal anti-abortion lawmakers were ousted by voters.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed similar legislation on Wednesday. Act 522 takes effect 90 days after the end of the ongoing regular legislative session.

Texas petrochemical fire reignites

HOUSTON -- Fire reignited Friday at the Houston-area industrial plant where an earlier blaze burned for days and sent plumes of black smoke over much of southeast Texas.

Large clouds of smoke appeared before 4 p.m. Friday at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. facility as a cleanup effort was underway at a tank that had been damaged in the earlier fire extinguished Wednesday. Company spokesman Dale Samuelsen said the west side of the tank farm had reignited but did not say what caused the blaze.

A containment dike on the property breached earlier Friday, causing unknown chemicals and firefighting foam to spill into the nearby Houston Ship Channel and leading the U.S. Coast Guard to close the channel. Authorities also shut down a major highway bridge over the ship channel.

Among the chemicals in the plant were benzene, which evaporates quickly and can cause drowsiness, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and headaches, with worse symptoms at higher levels of exposure.

Samuelsen said the company asked its neighbors, including other industrial sites and the nearby San Jacinto Texas State Historic Site, to shelter in place.

However, authorities had not asked residents in surrounding Deer Park to shelter in place late Friday afternoon. On Thursday, Deer Park residents were told to remain indoors after air monitors detected elevated levels of benzene. The order was lifted later Thursday.

Adams said air tests had not shown any positive results for high levels of benzene Friday.

Watchdog: FEMA shared victims' data

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency wrongly released to a contractor the personal information of 2.3 million survivors of devastating 2017 hurricanes and wildfires, potentially exposing the victims to identity fraud and theft, a government watchdog reported Friday.

The Homeland Security Department's Office of Inspector General found the breach occurred when FEMA was working with a contractor that helps provide temporary housing to those affected by disasters. FEMA is one of Homeland Security's many agencies.

In addition to identity information needed to confirm eligibility and locate housing for victims, FEMA provided the contractor with bank names, electronic funds transfer numbers and bank transit numbers.

FEMA officials said that since the discovery of the issue, the agency was no longer sharing unnecessary data with the contractor. It also reviewed the contractor's information system and has found no indication that the data has been compromised.

The agency said in a statement it is now working with the contractor to remove the data from its system.

Gay-adoption case settled in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. -- Faith-based adoption agencies paid by the state of Michigan will no longer be able to turn away lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples or individuals because of religious objection under a legal settlement announced Friday.

The agreement was reached between Attorney General Dana Nessel's office and lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued in 2017 on behalf of two lesbian couples and a woman who was in foster care in her teens.

"Limiting the opportunity for a child to be adopted or fostered by a loving home not only goes against the state's goal of finding a home for every child, it is a direct violation of the contract every child-placing agency enters into with the state," Nessel, who pursued settlement talks after taking office in January, said in a statement.

Michigan, like most states, contracts with private agencies to place children from troubled homes with new families.

The lawsuit alleged that the same-sex couples were turned away by Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services because they are gay.

As of 2015, Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services were on average doing 25 to 30 percent of the state's foster care adoptions.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

