• Roseanne Barr apparently does not like Sara Gilbert anymore. Not one bit. Not since Gilbert, her former co-star, tweeted that the Roseanne star's Ambien-fueled comments about Valerie Jarrett were "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show." Barr's remarks, comparing Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to an ape, swiftly got her fired last year from ABC's successful reboot of her sitcom. "[Gilbert] destroyed the show and my life with that tweet," Barr told The Washington Post in a story about her firing, which included coverage of her January travels to Jerusalem. "She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti" -- a reference to a quote in the move Silence of the Lambs. Gilbert, who played a key role in getting the reboot on the air and ran with The Conners spinoff show once Roseanne was axed, was diplomatic in her comments to the paper, noting that she would "always love" her former co-star, whom she considers "family." "I knew that Roseanne, the person, was unpredictable at times, but she told me this was her redemption," Gilbert told the Post. "I chose to believe her." Meanwhile, The Conners reportedly has been renewed for a second season.

• An overseas trip by R. Kelly is in limbo after his attorney asked a judge Friday for more time to provide details to the court about up to five concerts the R&B singer wants to perform next month in Dubai. A Chicago pretrial hearing only briefly touched on a defense motion asking the judge in the sexual abuse case to approve Kelly's travel, portraying him as desperate for concert income to pay bills amid his legal troubles. Attorney Steve Greenberg told reporters outside court that he wanted to gather more information on the concerts to give Judge Lawrence Flood "a certain comfort level" about what the travel and concerts would entail. Kelly's entertainment attorney, Doug Anton, said any Dubai trip was off for now as contracts with Dubai concert organizers are reworked. A condition of Kelly's bond is that he can't travel outside Illinois without court permission. If convicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, Kelly could face decades behind bars. While pending sex-abuse allegations have led to the cancellation of several U.S. concerts, Anton said he had about 150 emails Kelly received asking him to perform "everywhere possible." Greenberg said Kelly wasn't a flight risk, noting that the Grammy winner traveled abroad for concerts prior to his 2008 child pornography trial and never missed a hearing date. Jurors acquitted him on all counts in that case. "If he goes to Dubai, he is going to come back from Dubai," Greenberg said.

Photo by Invision

Roseanne Barr

Photo by Invision

Sara Gilbert

Photo by Chicago Sun-Times

R. Kelly

A Section on 03/23/2019