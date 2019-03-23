One dead in barrage of gunfire at LR apartment

Little Rock police said a man died Saturday, after witnesses reported hearing a barrage of gunshots around a southwest Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Spanish Jon Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St., but found no victim at the scene, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

A few minutes after arriving on scene, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary notified police that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

The name and age of the deceased man were not immediately available.

The crime scene at the apartment complex was large, encompassing two walkways, a parking lot and a grassy area between two buildings. A trail of evidence markers and shell casings lined one hall, and Ford said the evidence appears to show an exchange of gunfire between two or more people.

Ford said investigators are working to determine what happened.

Read more in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.