Revenue Office visit always fun

Many readers have written in about our melodramatic weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth in re two visits to the Revenue Office.

From Bob G.: "I had a similar experience at the Revenue office on Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Last week I went to pick up new handicap placards. I made the mistake of going after lunch, and they had three agents working. As I drew my No. 55, I noticed they were helping No. 11! After waiting 30 minutes and they were on No. 14, I calculated I might be there another six hours! I left and returned early the next day (they open at 7:00 AM and had one agent until 9:00). Hire more people!"

Dear Bob: We are generally against exclamation points, but believe yours are justified.

From Sam: "An acquaintance who works in a local Revenue Office gave me these tips: Go to the office within the first five business days of the month. Never go after the 10th business day of the month. Of course if you publish this and your loyal readers follow this advice, you and I can forget it."

Dear Sam: One thing for certain -- end of the month must be overrun with procrastinators.

From Bob B.: "You only wasted 90 minutes at our state services agency? Try 180-plus minutes at Sherwood. For the first hour, plenty to do on iPhone, email, calendar, research. Second hour not so much. Frustration set in. Employees were being pressed with each number called. They were as upset as taxpayers."

Dear Bob B.: Thank you for considering the workers. It has to be hard to them, too. We give you Angela, who got our truck licensed at the Revenue Office behind the Capitol. She was fast and friendly.

From Tim: "Last year I had to renew my driver's license in Dallas -- I went on a 'slow' day and waited two and a half hours. On heavy days, there were lines of people out the door waiting for hours -- and I read of people being turned away at the end of the day after waiting in line. In Little Rock, I got my 'good for everything' license and did wait for about 90 minutes, great in comparison to Dallas."

Dear Tim: Thanks. We sometimes forget how good, normal and friendly life usually is in Arkansas.

From Bryan: "The Revenue Office in Malvern is almost never crowded. The staff is friendly and helpful. Chrystal does delay the flow somewhat by updating me on her son."

Dear Bryan: See above for good, normal and friendly.

From Terry: "I have the perfect solution for your Department of Finance & Administration woes. Move back to Batesville. Last year I renewed my driver's license and I didn't even have to wait. They took me right away."

Dear Terry: Batesville is wonderful, but we don't want to start all over with new golf buddies.

Vanity plate on a Mustang: LIVLIFE.

Metro on 03/23/2019