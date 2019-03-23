Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Hoonani Road in the seventh

BEST BET Primary Paula in the 10th

LONG SHOT Soul P Say in the eighth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 97-302 (32.2 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

**FREAKIN JOE was forwardly placed while caught very wide in a deceptive fourth-place finish at Fair Grounds. He is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and also wearing blinkers. SURVEY finished third in an unusually fast maiden-claiming sprint March 1. He was claimed by top connections and stands a big shot if he can break a habit of breaking slowly from the gate. BLAME IT ON BOOTSY has a series of encouraging 5-furlong workouts dating back to the fall in Kentucky, and trainer Kellen Gorder saddled a $64 debut winner in 2016 at Oaklawn Park.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Freakin Joe Baze Ortiz 3-1

5 Survey Cohen Diodoro 7-2

8 Blame It On Bootsy Court Gorder 20-1

1 Knowyouroptions Eramia Von Hemel 8-1

4 Trail Boss Elliott Holthus 4-1

3 The Dustman Santana Moquett 9-2

9 Greeley Can Win Borel Thomas 12-1

2 Couch Trainer Canchari Milligan 12-1

10 Penalty Shot FDe La Cruz Caster 12-1

7 General Miles Loveberry Tracy 20-1

2 Purse $37,000, 11/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

**NOMO RON has been running close to the early lead in a pair of second-place sprint finishes at the meeting, and he is bred to carry his speed this far. Winning trainer Scott Young is due to heat up a bit. LAST BAD HABIT raced close to an honest pace and held on to be a distance third best in a fast two-turn conditioned-claimer. He has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure and wears blinkers for the first time. SILVER G T O has not raced since July, but he fired big fresh in 2018 and appears to be working smartly for his return.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Nomo Ron Wethey Young 9-2

2 Last Bad Habit Baze Ortiz 3-1

8 Silver G T O Sanjur Contreras 8-1

9 Long Gray Line Santana Asmussen 7-2

5 Flight Risk Vazquez Asmussen 6-1

11 Dahik McMahon Milligan 20-1

3 Coation Elliott Hartman 8-1

10 Deam Baby Deam Eramia Young 20-1

4 Spire Lara Lukas 12-1

1 Paynt Your Eggs Morales Van Berg 20-1

6 Patch's Lugh Birzer Campbell 20-1

3 Purse $91,000, 11/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

***IRISH MISCHIEF crushed maiden allowance rivals by 6 widening lengths in her first try around two turns. The improving filly has the best of connections and drew a favorable post. LADY APPLE is a stake-placed filly who made a successful return to the races, scoring a front-running sprint victory, and the daughter of Curlin maybe able to lead this field from start to finish. BROADWAY CAT finished third in a two-turn race at this condition at Fair Grounds, and she may be tracking a fast pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Irish Mischief FDe La Cruz Cox 6-5

4 Lady Apple Santana Asmussen 2-1

3 Broadway Cat Cohen Stewart 5-1

5 Bella Alicita Vazquez Asmussen 5-1

2 Julia's Ready Elliott Vance 10-1

6 Ragatagtag Bridgmohan Mason 20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 11/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

**FAKE SOLUTION owns a pair of second-place route finishes, while competing at a higher classification. He is adding blinkers and gets in lighter than his primary rivals. EVERADO rallied to third in his first race since October. He was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen and improvement is expected. MY MACHO MON hit the wire less than one length short of victory, while finishing in front of the second selection, and he is switching from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Fake Solution Cohen Hiles 3-1

5 Everado Santana Asmussen 4-1

3 My Macho Mon Baze Morse 7-2

10 Dreamin N Schemin Canchari Van Berg 6-1

2 Invasor Gold Court Cox 5-1

4 Travolta Lara McKnight 10-1

6 Conspicuous Box Quinonez Von Hemel 15-1

7 Our Indy Vazquez Asmussen 10-1

1 Johnny Chadda FDe La Cruz Haran 20-1

8 Preston Road Riquelme Vance 30-1

5 Purse $94,000, 11/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**HAWAAKOM appears near peak form after a strong photo finish defeat at Fair Grounds, and the earner of over $1 million loves this track. MATROOH has been on the bench since September, but he was Grade I placed at Churchill after winning consecutive races last spring at Oaklawn. PIONEER SPIRIT appears to be the speed of the speed, and the Brad Cox trainee switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Hawaakom Eramia Hawley 5-2

4 Matrooh WDe La Cruz Contreras 7-2

7 Pioneer Spirit Santana Cox 3-1

1 M G Warrior Cohen Stewart 4-1

3 Malibu Max Loveberry Robertson 8-1

6 Mo Dont No Baze Amoss 8-1

5 Pinson Vazquez Morse 10-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

***SUPER TOUCH was winning races at a higher class level in 2018, and he is taking a significant drop on the heels of a troubled fourth-place finish. COLONEL PIKE recorded a sprint-stake victory last summer in New Mexico, and he does not handle a wet track, therefore his local debut is a toss out. FORZE MAU was left with too much to do in a late-running fifth-place finish. He was claimed by the leading trainer and he has the class to win at this level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Super Touch FDe La Cruz Cox 3-1

4 Colonel Pike Baze Sims 12-1

11 Forze Mau Santana Asmussen 6-1

5 Mr. Benz Cohen Broberg 6-1

1 One Son of a Chief Court Smith 5-1

7 Stephen's Answer Vazquez Villafranco 9-2

8 Bad Humor McMahon Caldwell 12-1

14 Minefield Fuentes Morse 10-1

13 Istillgotit WDe La Cruz Puhl 12-1

6 Preacher Time Elliott Hartman 20-1

2 Mias Moonbeam Johnson Hartlage 20-1

3 Wildcat Shoals Loveberry Chleborad 20-1

10 Boalt Hall Mojica Diodoro 12-1

9 Tashreeh Richard Goodsell 20-1

7 The Nodouble Breeders'. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

****HOONANI ROAD easily defeated most of these in a sharp allowance race, and the local stake winner is unbeaten in four races at Oaklawn Park. ROCK CITY ROADHOG has won both of his races at the meeting, while earning Beyer figures that put him close at the wire. K J'S NOBILITY was a troubled fifth behind the top selection. He is switching to a leading rider and recent workouts are improved.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Hoonani Road Santana Catalano 1-1

4 Rock City Roadhog Loveberry Westermann 10-1

1 K J's Nobility Cohen Mullins 8-1

7 Weast Hill Rocco Stuart 8-1

6 Racer Court Fires 6-1

3 Glacken's Ghost Canchari Robertson 6-1

5 J.E.'s Handmedown Vazquez Altamirano 10-1

2 Bandit Point Harr Cline 20-1

8 Bebop Shoes Elliott Fires 20-1

8 Purse $38,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

**SOUL P SAY set a fast early pace and kept on running when defeating $30,000 rivals. He is taking a drop in price and is capable of repeating with a similar effort. FUTILE raced competitively in two stake races last season at Oaklawn, and he is taking a big drop in class after two useful races. GIANT INFLUENCE was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint defeating $30,000 conditioned-claimers in a good clocking. He was claimed by a top barn and is must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Soul P Say McMahon Milligan 8-1

2 Futile Elliott Hartman 12-1

3 Giant Influence Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

11 Throwacross Santana Asmussen 4-1

5 Top of the Page Cohen Diodoro 4-1

8 Battle Colors Mojica Diodoro 6-1

10 Monastrell Court Jackson 12-1

9 Curmit Eramia Pish 15-1

7 Riff Raff Birzer Smith 12-1

1 Papa Caliente Sanjur Campbell 20-1

6 Dangerfield Thompson Chleborad 20-1

9 The Gazebo. Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

**SIX SHOOTER raced wide when fourth in the Grade III Southwest, and the steadily improving gelding has won two of his three races around one turn. GRAY ATTEMPT tired badly in the Southwest, but he did win the Smarty Jones and a sprint-stake at Fair Grounds. ONCEWEWEREBROTHERS finished second behind Gray Attempt last fall at Churchill, and he is unbeaten on two races at Oaklawn Park.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Six Shooter Elliott Holthus 6-1

5 Gray Attempt Court Fires 8-5

4 Oncewewerebrothers Baze DiVito 5-2

2 Nitrous Santana Asmussen 5-2

3 Hidden Ruler Cohen Stewart 8-1

1 Keesawah Eramia Von Hemel 15-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**PRIMARY PAULA finished second in her debut, while nearly 6 lengths clear of the third-place finisher. She is likely to improve and figures to offer value. SAVEDBYANANGEL raced five wide in a vastly improved second-place finish, and she had a swift subsequent breeze, but has lost the leading rider. ZIPPY LOU led into the stretch before faltering as an odds-on favorite, but the leading rider is aboard and she may make amends.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Primary Paula WDe La Cruz McBride 9-2

9 Savedbyanangel Thompson Prather 7-2

1 Zippy Lou Santana Cox 4-1

4 Tiddly Quinonez Witt 8-1

2 Lil Tater Baze Loy 5-1

11 Dixie Cat Loveberry Chleborad 6-1

3 Jeweled Crown Eramia Turner 10-1

6 Presley Cohen Neatherlin 12-1

8 Warm Beauty Birzer Roberts 20-1

5 Rosemary Beach Vazquez Cates 20-1

10 Her Kinda Candy FDe La Cruz Hornsby 30-1

Sports on 03/23/2019