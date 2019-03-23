South Carolina turns up the defense

South Carolina guard Te’a Cooper (2) goes around Belmont’s Jenny Roy (24) for a basket in the Gamecocks’ 74-52 victory over Belmont on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

SOUTH CAROLINA 74, BELMONT 52

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dawn Staley is feeling a whole lot better about her team than she was two weeks ago.

South Carolina returned to playing with the swagger and defensive intensity that she's come accustomed to seeing in her 11 seasons as the Gamecocks coach.

Staley stressed ball pressure and denying three-point opportunities heading into the NCAA Tournament -- and her team listened well.

Te'a Cooper scored 13 points, Alexis Jennings added 12 points and 9 rebounds, and fourth-seeded South Carolina shook off a sluggish start to pull away from No. 13 seed Belmont 74-52 on Friday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Tyasha Harris chipped in with 12 points and 6 assists and Doniyah Cliney added 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting for the Gamecocks, who won in their first game since getting upset by the University of Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament

"We feel like we put in the work and we feel good about where we are," Staley said. "Hopefully we can continue dictating energy and be flying around out there."

Added Jennings : "We knew we had to raise our defensive presence."

It took South Carolina a quarter to find its groove.

The Gamecocks led only 16-13 after 10 minutes, but they stepped up the defensive pressure, denying passes and causing shot clock violations while limiting the Bruins to three points in the second quarter.

"Their motto is they want to turn their defense into offense -- and they did that today," said Belmont guard Darby Maggard.

Meanwhile, Staley made a concerted effort on the offensive end to push the ball inside to Jennings and Victaria Saxton in the second quarter, taking advantage of South Carolina's size mismatch and building a 29-16 halftime lead.

IOWA 66, MERCER 61

Megan Gustafson scored 30 points with 16 rebounds and second-seeded Iowa narrowly avoided a monumental upset, holding off No. 15 Mercer 66-61.

No 15 seed has ever won an NCAA Tournament game going 0-101 now.

Makenzie Meyer added 16 for the Hawkeyes (27-6), who survived the opening round at home despite committing 24 turnovers.

Hannah Stewart hit three consecutive baskets after Iowa got down by two with 4:19 to go, putting the Hawkeyes ahead 64-61. Stewart missed a jumper with 21 seconds left, but the ball knocked off a Mercer player.

Iowa's Tania Davis then missed two free throws, but the Hawkeyes were bailed out of the ensuing scrum by the possession arrow.

Kathleen Doyle finally sealed it for Iowa with two free throws with 8.9 seconds to go.

No. 5 FLORIDA STATE 70, No. 12 BUCKNELL 67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kiah Gillespie had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State held on to beat Bucknell.

Nicki Ekhomu, Nausia Woolfork and Valencia Myers each had 15 points for the Seminoles (24-8), who advanced to play fourth-seeded South Carolina on Sunday.

Gillespie played big in the paint, helping Florida State outrebound Bucknell 44-23. She also hit a big three-pointer in the closing minutes as the Seminoles battled back from a four-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Kate Walker led Bucknell (28-6) with 18 points.

No. 7 MISSOURI 77, No. 10 DRAKE 76, OT

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jordan Roundtree hit a free throw after being fouled with 1.1 seconds left in overtime and Missouri beat Drake.

Sophie Cunningham scored 21 points and Cierra Porter had 18 for the Tigers (24-10), who can advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001 with a victory over second-seeded and host Iowa on Sunday.

The Tigers found Amber Smith open underneath for a 76-74 lead on a jumper with 20.8 seconds left. Maddy Dean pulled Drake even at the line, but Bulldogs star Becca Hittner hit Roundtree's shooting hand while she was attempting a desperation three-pointer. She missed the first free throw, hit the second and missed the third.

Drake got the rebound and after two timeouts, miraculously got Hittner -- a 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc -- a wide-open look at a three. But it bounced off the back of the iron.

Hittner had 19 and Sara Rhine chipped in with 18 points for Drake (27-7),

