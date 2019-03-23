Williams scores 21 in UConn's blowout victory

Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson (33) and the rest of the team’s starters cheer from the bench in the closing seconds of the Huskies’ 110-61 victory over Towson on Friday.

ALBANY REGIONAL

CONNECTICUT 110, TOWSON 61

STORRS, Conn. -- Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and UConn, in the unusual position of being a No. 2 seed, got off to its usual NCAA Tournament start with a 110-61 rout of 15th-seeded Towson on Friday night.

Collier added 14 rebounds in putting up her fourth consecutive double-double and 21st this season.

Freshman Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 20 for Connecticut (32-2), which had five players in double figures and scored more than 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Kionna Jeter had 20 points for Towson, which was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance and finishes the season 20-13.

UConn, in its 31st consecutive tournament appearance, put this one away early. Megan Walker (16 points) opened the scoring with a jumper and her three-pointer from the right baseline capped an opening 11-1 run.

It was 31-7 after a three-point play from Collier to close the first quarter. She had 12 points and 6 rebounds after 10 minutes and 18 points and nine rebounds by halftime.

A three-pointer from Dangerfield gave the Huskies their first 30-point lead at 46-14. UConn hit 59 percent of its shots in the game and led 64-24 at the half.

Connecticut has won 26 consecutive first-round games by an average of almost 50 points since a loss to Louisville in 1993. The top-seeded Cardinals and the Huskies have chance of meeting this season in the Albany Region final.

LOUISVILLE 69, ROBERT MORRIS 34

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Asia Durr and Sam Fuehring each had 19 points, and Louisville scored 27 consecutive points in the first half to overwhelm Robert Morris.

The absences of suspended coach Jeff Walz and injured point guard Arica Carter didn't affect the Cardinals (30-3), who led 32-4 early in the second quarter by holding the Colonials scoreless for nearly 15 minutes. Robert Morris (22-11) missed 17 consecutive shots during that drought before making three of five entering halftime, but the game was out of reach by then.

Natalie Villaflor had 13 points and Nneka Ezeigbo nine for the Colonials, who had won their last four games.

Walz was suspended one game for criticizing the officials during last year's tournament.

MICHIGAN 84, KANSAS STATE 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Naz Hillmon scored 17 points off the bench, Nicole Munger and Kayla Robbins each added 13 and Michigan shot a season-high 56 percent to run away from Kansas State.

Michigan's 17-5 surge over 5:10 in the second quarter provided a 43-28 halftime lead that expanded to as many as 37 late in the fourth. The Wolverines (22-11) owned rebounding 50-19 -- including a 33-13 gap defensively -- and paint scoring 52-26 while holding the Wildcats (21-12) to 36 percent shooting.

Christianna Carr had 21 points and Rachel Ranke 11 for Kansas State.

BUFFALO 82, RUTGERS 71

STORRS, Conn. -- Summer Hemphill scored 23 points and Cierra Dillard added 20 as Buffalo upset Rutgers.

Hanna Hall and Autumn Jones each added 12 points for the Bulls (24-9), who will be looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for a second straight season.

Stasha Carey had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers (22-10), which has been without head Coach C. Vivian Stringer since late February because of an undisclosed medical issue.

The Bulls trailed by two points after the second and third quarters, but took control of the game midway through the fourth.

Hemphill broke a 69-69 tie with five consecutive points, capped by a layup off a steal by Dillard.

