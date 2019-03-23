Woman, 19, jailed in August stabbing

A Forrest City woman was arrested Wednesday over an August stabbing, court documents said.

North Little Rock officers arrested Janiesha Jakeima Henderson, 19, on a charge of first-degree battery on accusations that she stabbed a woman in the chest, arm and wrist, leaving life-threatening wounds, an affidavit for Henderson's arrest said.

On Aug. 30, officers arrived at 5011 Velvet Ridge and found a woman bleeding heavily in a parking lot, the affidavit said. Ashley Hunter told police that she had been driving with a friend when a woman she knew only as "Black" stood in the road and began yelling obscenities at her.

Hunter said she "realized she was going to have to fight this girl," got out of her car and took off her shoes in preparation for the fight, the affidavit said. Hunter realized the other woman had a knife, and bent to pick up her shoes so she could leave when Henderson stabbed her several times, the affidavit said.

Hunter later identified Henderson as her assailant in a photo spread, the affidavit said.

Henderson was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Report: Boy denied care; mom arrested

A Jacksonville woman was arrested after police said she refused to take her severely burned 3-year-old son to a hospital, a report said.

A 911 caller told Jacksonville police that a child had been badly burned and found Krissa Williams, 30, and a child with gauze wrapped loosely around his chest, the report said. The report does not provide information on how the child was burned, but said Williams refused to let emergency personnel take him to a hospital.

Williams told police she had taken the child to Arkansas Children's Hospital days before, but security footage and hospital records show no sign of the woman, the report said.

Officers arrested Williams on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and transported her to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Friday evening with bail set at $2,500.

After her arrest, Williams also was charged with second-degree battery and obstructing government operations, according to jail records.

Metro on 03/23/2019