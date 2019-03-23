Zion shows off in Duke victory

Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard exhorts his players during the Red Raiders’ 72-57 victory over Northern Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Tulsa.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zion Williamson had an explosive NCAA Tournament debut with 25 points and a can't-miss second-half showcase to lead top-seeded Duke to an 85-62 victory over North Dakota State on Friday night.

RJ Barrett led Duke with 26 points and 14 rebounds and combined with Williamson for a prolific showing for the freshmen stars. But it was Williamson who could not be contained in the second half and he turned a tight early contest into a Duke runaway in the first round of the East Regional.

Duke led just 31-27 at halftime but Williamson took over after the break. He opened the half by driving on two defenders for a layup that drew a foul. He missed the free throw but Williamson answered with a monster slam.

The highlight, though, came moments later on Williamson's breathtaking dribble-behind-his-back-after-chasing-down-his-own-steal layup.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman outran 5-foot-11 190-pound Vinnie Shahid of North Dakota State for the ball after he tipped it for a steal. Williamson then dribbled behind his back, briefly losing and regaining his balance with a hand on the floor. That cleared room for Williamson to get to the lane and go up and under for a layup.

Just like that, the Blue Devils were up 40-27 and cruising.

The Bison (19-16) never recovered.

Barrett and Williamson gave Duke two players with 20 or more points in their NCAA Tournament debut for the first time since Mark Alarie and Johnny Dawkins did it in 1984.

Shahid led the Bison with 20 points.

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said his team settled for too many missed jump shots early and it gave North Dakota State the chance to hang around.

Once Williamson got going, Duke showed why it is the top overall seed in this tournament and why CBS has dedicated a camera to follow Williamson's journey.

Duke was expected to pick up where it left off last week when it won its 21st Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. Williamson was electric in the conference tournament -- he went 13 of 13 from the field in a quarterfinal victory over Syracuse -- and became the first freshman to win both ACC player of the year and tournament MVP.

Now on the big stage with the "Zion Cam" tracking his every move, Williamson was active early with a driving basket and a monster block on the other end.

Then a crazy thing happened -- the Blue Devils struggled to score. They missed three-pointers and close-in shots, mid-range jumpers and driving layups and found themselves trailing the Summit League Tournament champions 16-12 midway through the half.

Barrett and Reddish rallied Duke toward the end -- Barrett had three consecutive baskets -- and a Jordan Goldwire three-pointer with a minute left made it 31-27 at the break.

Williamson's early highlight came with the game tied at 16 as he took a pass on the baseline a few feet from the rim, rose up and put down a power jam. The sold-out crowd at 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena watched it unfold and drew in a collective breath before exploding at the result. Williamson played high school basketball in Spartanburg, 90 miles away from his NCAA Tournament debut.

LIBERTY 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 76

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Caleb Homesley scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half and Lovell Cabbil hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:16 to play to send 12th-seeded Liberty to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

The Flames (29-6) were making their fourth tournament trip in school history, but lost twice as a No. 16 seed and once in the play-in game. This year's team had more respect, a higher seeding and capitalized on the opportunity.

Homesley helped rally Liberty from a 10-point deficit in the second half by scoring 14 points in a span of less than five minutes. Cabbil then hit from long range to make it 72-70 and celebrated with an enthusiastic fan section that made the cross-country trip from Virginia for the game.

Liberty did the rest at the foul line to spoil the first tournament trip for Mississippi State (23-11) in a decade.

CENTRAL FLORIDA 73, VCU 58

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tacko Fall had 10 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks as No. 9 seed Central Florida won its first NCAA Tournament game, a victory over No. 8 seed VCU.

The 7-foot-6 Fall barely left his feet to haul in some rebounds as the Rams helplessly swiped at missed shots and struggled to find open space on drives to their baskets when the Knights’ towering center was nearby.

The victory sets up an intriguing matchup with overall top seed Duke between the game’s tallest player in Fall and its most dynamic star in Blue Devils’ freshman Zion Williamson on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

VIRGINIA TECH 66, SAINT LOUIS 52

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points, Kerry Blackshear added 15 and fourth-seeded Virginia Tech earned its first NCAA Tournament victory in 12 years by beating No. 13 seed Saint Louis.

Virginia Tech got a big boost with the return of injured star point guard Justin Robinson, who came off the bench and scored nine points in 27 minutes.

Javon Bess scored 14 points and D.J. Foreman added 12 for the Billikens (23-13), who lost in their first tournament game since 2014.

