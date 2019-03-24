Accidents on roads leave 3 people dead

A pedestrian was killed late Friday in Jonesboro, and Arkansas State Police identified two people killed in a multiple-vehicle pileup Friday morning on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County.

About 8:15 p.m., two Arkansans attempting to cross Red Wolf Boulevard near Stallings Lane in Jonesboro stepped into the path of a 2014 Ford traveling south, according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

Sherri Adam, 62, of Jonesboro was killed, the report states. Charles Williams, 60, of Jonesboro, was injured. The driver was not injured.

In the I-40 crash, Jackie L. Evans, 55, and Peggy L. Evans, 65, of North Richland Hills, Texas, were killed just after 11:30 a.m., a state police report said.

The Evans vehicle changed lanes on the interstate, and a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Aqhnazarov Aslidden of New York struck the rear of their Honda Civic, according to the report.

Two more vehicles then crashed into those vehicles, the report said. The wreck backed traffic up in the eastbound lanes of the interstate for several hours Friday.

Aslidden and Douglas R. Hanlon, 50, of Connecticut were injured, according to the report.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

