FIRST TEAM

PLAYER POS. HT. CLASS SCHOOL

Allen Flanigan F 6-6 Sr. Little Rock Parkview

Issac McBride G 6-1 Sr. Baptist Prep

Chris Moore F 6-8 Jr. West Memphis

Khalen Robinson G 6-0 Jr. Bryant

Jaylin Williams PF 6-10 Sr. Fort Smith Northside

SECOND TEAM

Payton Brown G 6-3 Jr. Waldron

Collin Cooper G 6-4 Sr. Fayetteville

Justus Cooper G 6-4 Jr. Izard County

Kevin Cross SF 6-8 Sr. Mills

Collin Moore SF 6-4 Sr. North Little Rock

UNDERCLASSMAN TEAM

Derrian Ford PG 6-2 Fr. Magnolia

Colby Garland SG 6-0 Fr. Magnolia

Keyln McBride G 5-9 So. Jonesboro

Isaiah Releford PG 6-0 Fr. Fayetteville

Nick Smith G 6-3 Fr. Sylvan Hills

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR

In his first year as a head coach, David Clark led Marion to a Class 5A state championship. The Patriots finished 25-3 and did not lose a game to an Arkansas opponent. Marion completed the season with a 19-game winning streak, knocking off Little Rock Hall — where Clark spent the previous five years as an assistant — in overtime. Marion averaged 68.0 points a game while allowing only 51.1.

How they were selected

Members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls teams were nominated by coaches and selected by members of the Democrat-Gazette’s sports staff with help from the state’s high school coaches.