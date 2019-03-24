ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

PLAYER POS. HT. CLASS SCHOOL

Sasha Goforth SG 6-1 Jr. Fayetteville

Sara Bershers F 6-1 Sr. Fort Smith Northside

Reagan Bradley PG 5-7 Sr. Little Rock Christian

Marquesha Davis F 6-3 Sr. Springdale

Elauna Eaton G 6-0 Jr. Nettleton

SECOND TEAM

Amber Brown F 6-0 Sr. Little Rock Christian

Avery Hughes G 5-8 Sr. Bentonville

Destiny Salary F 6-0 Jr. Jonesboro

Kaley Shipman G 5-7 Sr. Mountain View

Makenna Vanzant G 5-7 Jr. Farmington

UNDERCLASSMAN TEAM

Maryam Dauda P 6-4 So. Bentonville

Isabella Higginbottom PG 5-8 So. Batesville

Wynter Rogers SF 6-0 So. Little Rock Christian

Amauri Williams P 6-4 Fr. North Little Rock

Jersey Wolfenbarger PG 6-2 So. Fort Smith Northside

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

Stan Fowler coached Batesville to their its state title since 1992, knocking off Berryville in the Class 4A title game earlier this month. Batesville finished 4A-3 Conference play with a 14-0 record and went 29-3. The Lady Pioneers averaged 68.3 points a game while giving up only 47.3.

How they were selected

Members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls teams were nominated by coaches and selected by members of the Democrat-Gazette’s sports staff with help from the state’s high school coaches.