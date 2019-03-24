ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS GIRLS

FIRST TEAM
PLAYER POS. HT. CLASS SCHOOL
Sasha Goforth SG 6-1 Jr. Fayetteville
Sara Bershers F 6-1 Sr. Fort Smith Northside
Reagan Bradley PG 5-7 Sr. Little Rock Christian
Marquesha Davis F 6-3 Sr. Springdale
Elauna Eaton G 6-0 Jr. Nettleton
SECOND TEAM
Amber Brown F 6-0 Sr. Little Rock Christian
Avery Hughes G 5-8 Sr. Bentonville
Destiny Salary F 6-0 Jr. Jonesboro
Kaley Shipman G 5-7 Sr. Mountain View
Makenna Vanzant G 5-7 Jr. Farmington
UNDERCLASSMAN TEAM
Maryam Dauda P 6-4 So. Bentonville
Isabella Higginbottom PG 5-8 So. Batesville
Wynter Rogers SF 6-0 So. Little Rock Christian
Amauri Williams P 6-4 Fr. North Little Rock
Jersey Wolfenbarger PG 6-2 So. Fort Smith Northside
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Stan Fowler coached Batesville to their its state title since 1992, knocking off Berryville in the Class 4A title game earlier this month. Batesville finished 4A-3 Conference play with a 14-0 record and went 29-3. The Lady Pioneers averaged 68.3 points a game while giving up only 47.3.
How they were selected
Members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps boys and girls teams were nominated by coaches and selected by members of the Democrat-Gazette’s sports staff with help from the state’s high school coaches.
