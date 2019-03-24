Barr, Rosenstein pore over Mueller's report

A supporter of President Donald Trump salutes Trump’s motorcade Saturday as it leaves Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, had yet to comment on the special counsel’s report as of Saturday evening.

Attorney General William Barr spent Saturday reviewing special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian election interference, and Barr was preparing to deliver the investigation's "principal conclusions" as soon as today, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were at the Justice Department on Saturday morning, where they were reviewing Mueller's report and working on a summary of conclusions to provide to lawmakers. Mueller was not participating in the process, the official told The New York Times.

A Justice Department official told The Washington Post that Rosenstein and Barr, along with their key advisers, were working closely together.

"They're working basically hand in hand," the official said.

The official said very few people know the report's contents.

The White House said Saturday that it had not been briefed on the report.

Mueller delivered his report to Barr on Friday, signaling the end of a 22-month investigation into Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and any attempts by Trump's associates to aid them. Mueller also examined whether Trump obstructed justice to try to protect himself or his allies from investigators.

Barr spent Friday afternoon and early evening in his fifth-floor office reading the special counsel's final report -- which one Justice Department official described as a "comprehensive" document.

Barr told lawmakers in a letter that he "may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel's principal conclusions" as early as this weekend. A Justice Department spokesman said those conclusions would be made public. The spokesman declined to otherwise describe what was in the report.

The submission of Mueller's report ended his closely watched inquiry, an investigation that has engulfed the Trump administration since its inception, leading to criminal charges against 34 people, including six former Trump associates and advisers.

A senior Justice Department official said the special counsel has not recommended any further indictments -- news that buoyed Trump's supporters, even as additional Trump-related investigations continue in other parts of the Justice Department.

Democrats and others reacted to the end of Mueller's investigation by calling for the full report to be released. Though Mueller is not recommending additional criminal charges, his findings could prove politically damaging to the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a joint statement saying that the report and "underlying documentation" must be provided to Congress.

Two advocacy groups quickly filed lawsuits seeking to make Mueller's full report public.

Trump's supporters, meanwhile, took news of the report's filing as an indication that he was on the cusp of being vindicated after nearly two years under Mueller's microscope.

"The fact that there are no more indictments is a big deal," said David Bossie, a Trump ally. "This president has had his entire two-year presidency under a cloud of this fake, made-up Russian collusion story."

Rudy Giuliani, one of the president's lawyers, said he has been counseling patience.

"My message is: We've all waited this long; let's just await the reading of what's disclosed, and then we can have proper final reactions. There's too much assuming going on, on the other side, and we shouldn't fall into that trap," said Giuliani. "The best news is that the release means the case is over. But you can't say more, or know more, until you read it. I'm confident, as I've been from the start, that the president did nothing wrong and that will sustain him. For everything he's done, there's a clear explanation he can make to the public."

Trump flew to his Florida resort on Friday, accompanied by senior aides and White House lawyers. After months of describing Mueller's inquiry as a partisan "witch hunt," he had yet to comment on its conclusion by Saturday evening.

The conclusion of Mueller's investigation does not remove legal peril for the president. He faces a separate Justice Department investigation in New York into hush money payments during the campaign to two women who say they had sex with him years before the election. He's also been implicated in a potential campaign finance violation by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who says Trump asked him to arrange the transactions. Federal prosecutors, also in New York, have been investigating foreign contributions made to the president's inaugural committee.

FINDINGS' RELEASE

Regulations governing the special counsel give Barr latitude to decide what, if anything, to share publicly. In his letter to Congress notifying lawmakers that he had the report, Barr wrote that he "remained committed to as much transparency as possible."

Barr said he would consult with Rosenstein and Mueller, who remains special counsel though his investigation is complete, "to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law, including the Special Counsel regulations, and the Department's long-standing practices and policies."

The top Democrats on nearly a dozen House and Senate committees sent letters Friday to the FBI, the Justice Department, the White House and other federal agencies demanding that all documents, communication and evidence amassed by Mueller and his team be preserved because Congress might request access to it.

Pelosi said Saturday in a letter to fellow Democrats that Barr's offer to provide a summary of principal conclusions was "insufficient."

"Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating to address any issues the Mueller report may raise," Pelosi wrote in the letter.

Pelosi later told Democrats on a conference call that she would reject any offer from the Justice Department to brief lawmakers in a classified setting on findings that are not made public, according to a person present. Pelosi said she would insist any briefing be unclassified to allow lawmakers to discuss the full investigative findings publicly.

Republican leaders convened their own brief call Friday night, after the Justice Department notified Congress that it had received the report from Mueller's office, but it was primarily limited to logistics, according to a person with knowledge of the call.

All told, Mueller charged 34 people, including the president's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn; and three Russian companies. Twenty-five Russians were indicted on charges related to election interference, accused either of hacking Democratic email accounts during the campaign or of orchestrating a social media campaign that spread disinformation on the Internet.

A handful of Trump associates and family members have been dogged by speculation of possible wrongdoing. They include Donald Trump Jr., who had a role in arranging a Trump Tower meeting at the height of the 2016 campaign with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was interviewed at least twice by Mueller's prosecutors.

Five Trump aides pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller. A sixth, longtime confidant Roger Stone, is awaiting trial on charges that he lied to Congress and engaged in witness tampering.

As part of the winding down of the investigation, Mueller's office is handing off one of its remaining cases, a spokesman said Saturday. Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in the District of Columbia will handle the sentencing of Rick Gates, the former Trump campaign deputy who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to investigators and agreed to cooperate with the inquiry.

Justice Department legal opinions have held that sitting presidents may not be indicted. But many Democrats say Trump should not be immune from a public accounting of his behavior. Though the department typically does not disclose negative information about people who are not indicted, officials have at times broken from that protocol.

Former FBI Director James Comey held a July 2016 news conference in which he criticized Hillary Clinton as "extremely careless" in her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, but he said the FBI would not recommend charges. The Justice Department also took the extraordinary step of making available to lawmakers the details of a secret surveillance warrant obtained on a Trump campaign aide in the early days of the Russia investigation.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett and Robert Costa of The Washington Post; by Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo, Chad Day, Jonathan Lemire, Deb Riechmann and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; and by Nicholas Fandos, Katie Benner, Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni of The New York Times.

Attorney General William Barr leaves his home Saturday morning in McLean, Va., to study the report from special counsel Robert Mueller and prepare a summary of the conclusions for lawmakers.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters a day after officially postponing President Donald Trump's State of the Union address until the government is fully reopened, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on the rule of law Monday in Washington.

Chronology of key events in the Mueller investigation.

