Business briefs

Rick Mooney building houses at Heritage Village

Rick Mooney Construction has broken ground on 17 courtyard houses for lease at Heritage Village in Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith. This is the first of three planned construction phases. Heritage Village, across the street from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, will open in July for residential and commercial use.

Phase I includes 25 lots, starting with the construction of 17 houses arranged in a pocket neighborhood. The houses will range in size from 700-square-foot one bedroom to 1,800 square-foot four bedrooms.

Construction will also begin on a six-unit townhouse, with each featuring two bedrooms and two baths with a garage.

Rick Mooney Construction will own and manage these properties. Rental will be available to anyone wanting to live in the area.

Springdale Water Utilities earns award

On March 13, Springdale Water Utilities took first place for best tasting drinking water during the monthly meeting of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Waterworks and Water Environment Association held at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers.

Springdale will now compete for the statewide award during the association's 2019 annual conference and exposition April 28-May 1 in Hot Springs.

Bella Vista Water Association won second place.

Eco Modern Flats certified bird-friendly

The Arkansas Audubon Society certified Eco Modern Flats, 130 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville, a bird-friendly yard. Eco is the first multifamily property to earn the certification. The apartment complex earned the gold rating, the highest level.

The Bird Friendly Yard program encourages growing native plants because they provide berries, seed and shelter birds need, according to the group.

Arkansas Audubon Society created a set of standards and a rating system that encourages homeowners to plant native plants, remove invasive plants, remove hazards to birds and provide suitable shelter, food and water.

Washington Regional, UAMS open clinic

Washington Regional Medical System and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have opened a new Washington Regional Senior Health Clinic at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale.

Clinic services include geriatric primary care and consultations, and evaluations and care for memory disorders. Providers at the clinic include Drs. Stephen Gemmell, Arlene Nepomuceno, Randy Shinn and Teresa Shinn and Antoinette Hartman, APRN.

The clinic at 2422 N. Thompson St. in Springdale is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Washington Regional Senior Health Clinic also has a clinic in the Pat Walker Center for Seniors on the Washington Regional campus in Fayetteville.

McLarty Daniel opens dealership

RML Automotive held a grand opening March 15 for its $10.6 million McLarty Daniel Ford Lincoln dealership in Bentonville. The group now employs nearly 600 people in Northwest Arkansas.

McLarty Daniel Ford in 2018 removed its three existing structures at 2609 S. Walton Blvd. It was awarded a Lincoln franchise to expand the facility's offerings. With the support of Ally Financial, RML's lending partner, and Harco Constructors, the group built a 46,685-square-foot dealership on the 10.6-acre site.

McLarty Daniel owns six dealerships in Northwest Arkansas.

RML Automotive Holdings LLC is a $1.8 billion operation consisting of 25 automotive dealerships.

