Cabot community-center director strives for excellence

Mariela Hernandez is the kind of person you want on your team. She thrives on making things easier for others, and she reaches for excellence in her work. She plans to bring this attitude to her new position as community-center director for the Cabot Parks and Recreation Department.

“I love helping people,” she said. “I love being someone that people rely on to do what needs to be done. If it benefits somebody, I want to do it.”

Hernandez comes from a big family, being the third of seven children.

“It was chaotic,” she said with a smile. “My mom did so much for us. We didn’t realize how much we needed. My sisters are my best friends.”

For a long time, Hernandez’s mom was a single mother, and Hernandez said that looking back, she can now see how much her mother did for the family.

“She grew up in Mexico, and she has a first-grade education,” Hernandez said. “To have three of her kids graduate from college shows that she set us up pretty good. She prays for us daily.”

Even at a young age, Hernandez said, she liked being outside and playing various sports.

“I loved being active while I was growing up,” she said. “I didn’t grow up in the best part of town, so sports kept me away from a lot of trouble.”

In fact, Hernandez said that at one time, her dream was to become a professional soccer player.

“I wanted to be a member of the U.S. Women’s National [Soccer] Team,” she said. “Soccer is my first love, and I remember watching the 1999 World Cup and knowing that’s what I wanted to do. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but I learned the importance of fitness and the role that it has in my life.”

Hernandez grew up in Arkadelphia, and she said her family was one of the first Hispanic families in that city.

“One of the things I learned from being different was that my community that I grew up in was very receptive to us and very helpful,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without the assistance of a couple of families in Arkadelphia. I’m always reminded that it takes a community to raise a person.”

Hernandez said that when she was growing up, she didn’t think college was an option for her, but because of her community and her supportive family, she was able to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

One of the Arkadelphia families that made a big impact on Hernandez’s life is the Kluck family. Wesley Kluck is now the vice president of student development at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, and he and his wife, Debbie, were influential in Hernandez’s life.

Hernandez’s older sister was best friends with the Klucks’ daughter, and Hernandez’s mother worked at the university. Through those connections, the two families became close and supported each other.

“She’s kind of like another daughter to me,” Debbie Kluck said of Hernandez. “She was probably in second grade when we met. We’ve been on trips together, and we’ve supported her in sports, school and more.”

Kluck said talking about Hernandez feels like bragging on a family member.

“She’s always really diligent to do the best she can,” Kluck said. “She does great, no matter where you put her. She’s always looking to improve and expand. … She’s helped me to grow. I know she does that with everyone she’s around. She’s great.”

Hernandez grew up playing soccer in the Arkadelphia Parks and Recreation Department. Then in order to stay connected with the sports world, she went on to study athletic training at Ouachita Baptist University.

“To us, Mariela blossomed at Ouachita,” Kluck said. “She had great friends and became her own person. Everyone there loves her.”

Athletic training was a great way to see the ins and outs of being an athlete, Hernandez said.

“I got to see the rehab and prehab and everything it takes to keep an athlete in that top condition,” she said.

Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree in athletic training, then went on to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia to get a master’s degree in sports administration. That’s where she fell in love with managing facilities.

“When I decided to go to grad school, I went into sports administration, and I got a graduate position at the rec center there,” she said. “That’s when I found out that this is what I want to do. Managing a facility is amazing because you get to meet people and build relationships with your customers, who are consistently coming in. You get to know them, and you get to help them.”

In between earning her degrees, Hernandez took a break and was employed at a law firm, working personal-injury cases.

“It was heartbreaking at times,” she said. “We dealt with people in the worst situations, but it’s also rewarding when you can help someone. Working at a law firm helped me understand a lot of the risk-management of managing a facility as well. I don’t want our customers to end up needing that service.”

After graduate school, Hernandez took some time to help her supervisor at the law firm open a new business; then she went on to the Sherwood Parks and Recreation Department in 2014. She was the night manager and fitness coordinator for the department’s facility.

“Aside from working with the customers, my favorite part of that job was working with my team,” Hernandez said of her time in Sherwood. “We built pretty good relationships among ourselves.”

Hernandez also worked with the Sherwood Mayor’s Youth Council as an adviser, and she said she enjoyed working with the youth in that program.

“I also got to work with a lot of events [at the parks department], which was fun — Fourth of July, the Halloween festival, that kind of thing” she said. “There were so many events we got to put on.”

After almost five years in Sherwood, Hernandez heard of a new job in Cabot that interested her. That’s how she came to be the city’s community-center director.

“It’s a position that came about out of necessity due to the growth of the center,” she said. “I know a lot of the people working here have a lot of duties. I can see where I can come in and take some of their burden.”

Hernandez is still new to her position, but she said she will be taking care of a lot of the day-to-day tasks at the community center.

“They run a good ship here, so it’s just a matter of making sure I can help where needed,” she said. “My job is to make sure they don’t need anything.”

Aside from her work, Hernandez plays on a soccer team, runs and spends time with her family. She said she has also coached in the past and would be open to doing so again, along with her work in Cabot.