Court of Appeals judge Glover, 74, dies

David M. "Mac" Glover, 74, a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, died Saturday morning.

The judge died early Saturday after collapsing in his yard, his wife, Michele Glover, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Glover was the District 4, Position 2 judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals. District 4 is composed of Clark, Garland, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Little River, Logan, Miller, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Sebastian, Sevier and Yell counties.

"I associated with him and his dad on a murder case in Malvern when we were both attorneys," U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said. "We have been good friends ever since."

Glover earned his B.A. from the University of Arkansas in 1966, and his J.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1969.

He was private practice attorney in Malvern for 34 years.

He also served as a Hot Spring County District Judge, an assistant state attorney general, a Malvern city attorney, and a deputy prosecuting attorney in the 7th Judicial District.

"He was an outstanding lawyer, judge and an active citizen," Wilson said. "He did great things for his community and was a great family man."

Read more in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.