Freshman guard proves he's special

Magnolia Coach Dyun Long openly admitted he knew freshman guard Derrian Ford would be a key contributor for his Panthers during the 2018-2019 season -- he just didn't know far those contributions would extend.

It wouldn't take long for him to get his answer.

DERRIAN FORD SCHOOL Magnolia CLASS Freshman POSITION Guard HEIGHT 6-2 NOTEWORTHY Averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds per game during his freshman season. … Scored a combined 103 points in four games in the 2019 Class 4A state tournament. … Named the Most Valuable Player after Magnolia’s 78-76 overtime victory over Mills in the championship game. … Was selected on the all-state tournament team and picked as an all-state selection.

"I didn't realize how good he would be," Long said. "I thought he would come in and average maybe 10 points a game, take care of the ball for us and be a good ballhandler. But all it took was a few games for me to really see what kind of player I had on my hands."

What Long and the Panthers had was a smooth-shooting left-hander who would become an all-state performer and the driving force in steering Magnolia to its first state title in 22 years.

Ford averaged nearly 18 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Panthers, who capped a 24-5 season with a 78-76 overtime victory over Mills in the Class 4A state championship game March 9 in Hot Springs. His efforts garnered him the tournament's Most Valuable Player award, a fitting title for a kid whom Long referred to as "special."

"He came to me early in the season and told me that he didn't feel like he could play free and be himself, felt like I maybe had the reins on him too much," Long said of Ford, who's been selected as the All-Arkansas Preps All-Underclassman of the Year. "I probably did, actually, because I'm old school. But I finally made up my mind and said I'm just gone turn him loose, let him do what he does best and see what happens.

"When I did that, we started getting a lot better in a hurry."

Magnolia returned several standouts from a team that advanced to the Class 5A state tournament a year ago and was expected to be a major player in Class 4A basketball this season. Those expectations skyrocketed when Long made the decision to put Ford, as well as fellow ninth-grader Colby Garland, on the varsity team instead of the junior high squad. The addition of the two provided Long with even more weapons offensively, and the duo returned the favor by performing at a level not even he could have envisioned.

Garland put together a highly-productive campaign as well and finished as the Panthers' second-leading scorer. But whenever Magnolia needed carrying, it was Ford doing most of the heavy lifting.

"I just wanted to keep my hands in God's hands," Ford said. "I just wanted to come in and do my job the best way I knew how. With the work that I put in, I wanted to make a big impact for my team and help us win a state championship."

Ford, who's also a 4.0 student, didn't have to do a lot of talking on the floor for the Panthers, but he made sure opposing players heard him loud and clear more times than not. He fueled Magnolia to the 8-4A Conference regular-season title and a third-place finish during the 4A-South Regional before stepping up his level of play during the state tournament on his home court, Panther Arena. Ford averaged 25 points during the first three rounds, including a game-high 29 points in a convincing 66-39 semifinal victory over Jonesboro Westside.

"The thing about him is that he works at improving all the time," Long said. "He and his father [Darnell] work out continuously, in the gym every day. He wants to get better, and he's constantly finding ways to get better.

"He puts in the work, and it showed game after game. From the neck down, he's not built like a ninth-grader, and he certainly doesn't play like one."

Ford was at his best in the title game against Mills, finishing with a game-high 28 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. It was his blocked shot on Comets forward Kevin Cross moments before the final buzzer that preserved Magnolia's two-point victory. His performance drew praise from Mills Coach Raymond Cooper afterwards, but Long said it isn't hard to admire his freshman phenom.

"He's such a talented player, but I've never been around a young man that's as mature and humble as he is," he explained. "He's a great basketball player, and that shows when he's out there on the floor. But I tell people all the time that he's an even better person than he is a basketball player.

"He's been raised right by his parents. ... He's just a special young man. He is the epitome of what every father would want in a son. He's just that special."

