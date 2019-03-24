Mayumana: Currents -- From Israel, a musical interpretation of the historical "Battle of Currents" between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, 7:30 p.m. March 31, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment. $33-$35. 788-7300.

March 24 (Sunday)

Annual Meeting -- With Dale Phillips on the War of 1812 and the Battle of New Orleans, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

"The Wolves" -- A team of young women prepare for their own sort of battle on the soccer field, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $36-$47. Final performance. 443-5600.

"Stupid Kid" -- A story by Sharr White about love, family, justice and loss, 2 p.m. March 24; 8 p.m. March 28-30; 2 p.m. March 31, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. 631-8988. Rated "R" for language.

__

March 25 (Monday)

B'Creative Stitchers -- For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving & crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Crafting for the Not-So-Crafty -- The most simple, easy to follow, no fuss crafts imaginable, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen DIY -- Stop-Motion Animation, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 10-18. 621-1152.

__

March 26 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Magic Show -- With Carroll Electric, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Beyond the Book -- "Refugee" by Alan Gratz, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. 271-3192.

__

March 27 (Wednesday)

Library Book Club -- 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Bad Movie Wednesday -- "Teen Spirit," 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for grades 7-12. faylib.org.

Home Buying Workshop -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Wednesday Series -- "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder," 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

March 28 (Thursday)

Adult Crafty Corner -- Macrame, 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Chispas Spanish Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for families. 750-8180.

Teen STEAM Night -- Fix-It Café Pop-Up, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. 621-1152.

Superhero Film Series -- "Wonder Woman," 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Civil War Roundtable -- 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

March 29 (Friday)

Family Nature Workshop -- Tree Detectives, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "He Did It" by Rachel Lynett, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. TheatreSquared at 445-6333 or theatre2.org.

__

March 30 (Saturday)

Read With Haylee -- A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. 271-3192.

Super Sagturday -- Weatherfest for young meteorologists, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- "Ain't I a Woman" by Na'Tosha De'Von, 11 a.m.; "Blanket Statements" by the LatinX Theatre Project, 2 p.m.; "Carlo at the Wedding" by Bryna Turner, 4:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. TheatreSquared at 445-6333 or theatre2.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys, musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters & old-fashioned tent revivalists, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 31 (Sunday)

Hands On ESSA -- A fundraiser for the Eureka Springs School of the Arts with an art sale, live demonstrations and 10 hands-on art stations under one roof, 3-6 p.m., ESSA's Wood and Iron Studio complex at 15751 U.S. 62 west of Eureka Springs. Admission by donation. 253-5384.

Mayumana: Currents -- From Israel, a musical interpretation of the historical "Battle of Currents" between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center. Part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment. $33-$35. 788-7300.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

"Stupid Kid" -- A story by Sharr White about love, family, justice and loss, 2 p.m. March 24; 8 p.m. March 28-30; 2 p.m. March 31, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $22-$29. 631-8988. Rated "R" for language.

Hands On ESSA -- A fundraiser for the Eureka Springs School of the Arts with an art sale, live demonstrations and 10 hands-on art stations under one roof, 3-6 p.m. March 31, ESSA's Wood and Iron Studio complex at 15751 U.S. 62 west of Eureka Springs. Admission by donation. 253-5384.

NAN What's Up on 03/24/2019