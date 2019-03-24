Here For A Good Time

Tulsa rockers BRONCHO just played George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville in mid-December. But following sold-out UK tour dates and another stint with what lead singer Ryan Lindsey calls the "musicians' United Nations" -- the South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin, Texas -- the four piece is back on Dickson Street on March 28. Such a short turnaround is unusual for the band, Lindsey admits, but it's nice to be asked back so soon, so the band promises a fresh show.

"Sometimes when we open [for another act] or if we play a festival type show, which we've done a little of both of those since we were there, we will have to shorten our set, and it gets us outside of where we've been for a second," Lindsey shares. "So then we start rethinking the set and possibilities and ways to make things fun for us. And then ultimately, if we're having fun, maybe everyone else will, too."

FAQ BRONCHO WHEN — 8:30 p.m. March 28 WHERE — George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville COST — $12-$15 INFO — georgesmajesticlounge.com, broncho.tv

Now that their fourth album, "Bad Behavior," has been out for a while -- and praised in press outlets across the country -- the band is dipping back into their full catalog, Lindsey reveals. And revisiting 2016's "Double Vanity" has led to some surprising discoveries.

"We're starting to figure out that record a little more than we did previously," he says.

"Sometimes it's easier to know what to do after being away from something for a minute. Because after we did that record, I think our tendency was to try to make [the live show] as much like the record as we could. And then if you get some time away from the songs, you come back and just play the song itself. And that's a little bit different of a mindset. It breeds a whole other take on it, and there's an ease that comes with that process in a way that, yeah, I wish we could go back to that 'Double Vanity' tour and play it like the way we do now," Lindsey adds, thoughtfully. "We know the songs better, and it's a simpler take on it that, in some ways, I think translates better."

What does translate regardless of what they're playing -- according to Nashville Scene, SPIN and The Ringer -- is the band is stronger and more rocking than ever as they continue growing into their sound.

NAN What's Up on 03/24/2019