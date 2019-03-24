LIVE! in NWA

March 24
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch -- 11 a.m., Hopping John's Bistro, Fayetteville.
Borderline -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
March 25
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Emily Rowland -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Todd & Two-Tars -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Dudley Jr. -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
March 26
Will Gunselman -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Chris LaFata -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
March 27
Ray Wylie Hubbard -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Seth Brand -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 28
An Evening of Love & Laughter -- 6 p.m. with stand-up comedians Jason Earls and Sandi Joy. Arend Arts Center, Bentonville. $10.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Seth Band -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Broncho -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Ryan Reichard -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Tony Redman -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
March 29
Richard Burnett -- 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Route 358 -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dirty Flannel Shirt -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Blackout Boys -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Wade Hayes -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Leflar Live -- 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.
Austin Lee -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Trout Steak Revival -- 7:30 p.m. featuring UA Children's Choir. Faulkner Center, Fayetteville. $10.
Groovement -- 9:30 p.m., with Aaron Kamm & the One Drops; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Matt Holt -- 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Will Brand -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Earl & Them -- 8 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
Flashback -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Dwight Simmons -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Modeling -- 9 p.m. with Couch Jackets. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Music By, For and About Women -- 7:30 p.m. with Moon-Sook Park. Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.
Bert and Heather -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Dark Sisters -- 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.
Hadden Sayers -- 7 p.m., Warren's Rec Room, Alma. $20.
March 30
Last Saturday Fayetteville -- 7 p.m. with Strange Heroes, and Jeff Alvine. American Legion, Fayetteville.
L'il Baby Fest -- 5 p.m., with The Wirms, Salty, Musclegoose, Datenight, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Lawrence Jamal -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Dwight Simmons -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Stephen Burgess -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Clint Scholz Band -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Charlie Farley -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7:30 p.m. Core on Mission, Fayetteville.
Will Saylor -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Mixtapes -- 9:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Matt Holt -- 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.
Bob Livingston -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Oreo Blue -- 8 p.m. with Eric Mathews Band. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Warehouse 90 -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Big C and the C Notes -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Mindless Souls -- 8 p.m., with Makin Loaf, and Drawing Blanks. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Walter Schmidt -- 7 p.m. Pumpkin House Concerts, 1901 Pumpkin Ridge, Fayetteville. $10.
Chicken Pot Pie Trio -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Nathan Bryce Band -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ruth's Chris, Rogers.
Vanimal Kingdom -- 9 p.m. album release, with Block St. Hot Club. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Women's Voices: A College Concert by UA Music Students -- 7:30 p.m., Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.
Dark Sisters -- 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.
