LIVE! in NWA

Paul Bogart -- Breakout country singer Paul Bogart released his debut album "Leather" in 2017 to critical acclaim, and his streaming views and listens are steadily on the rise. The "Cowboy Ride" singer returns to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free concert at 8 p.m. March 28. Though his songs are fresh and he himself is young, Bogart is an old soul, exuding sincerity and a rare, down-to-earth charm. 800-754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, paulbogart.com.

March 24

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch -- 11 a.m., Hopping John's Bistro, Fayetteville.

Borderline -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

March 25

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Emily Rowland -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Todd & Two-Tars -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Dudley Jr. -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

March 26

Will Gunselman -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Chris LaFata -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

March 27

Ray Wylie Hubbard -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Seth Brand -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 28

An Evening of Love & Laughter -- 6 p.m. with stand-up comedians Jason Earls and Sandi Joy. Arend Arts Center, Bentonville. $10.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Seth Band -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Broncho -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Ryan Reichard -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Tony Redman -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

March 29

Richard Burnett -- 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Route 358 -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dirty Flannel Shirt -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Blackout Boys -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Wade Hayes -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Leflar Live -- 8 p.m., Core, Springdale.

Austin Lee -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Trout Steak Revival -- 7:30 p.m. featuring UA Children's Choir. Faulkner Center, Fayetteville. $10.

Groovement -- 9:30 p.m., with Aaron Kamm & the One Drops; Brick Fields at 7; Full House at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Matt Holt -- 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Will Brand -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Earl & Them -- 8 p.m. with The Downtown Livewires. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

Flashback -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Dwight Simmons -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Modeling -- 9 p.m. with Couch Jackets. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Music By, For and About Women -- 7:30 p.m. with Moon-Sook Park. Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.

Bert and Heather -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Dark Sisters -- 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.

Hadden Sayers -- 7 p.m., Warren's Rec Room, Alma. $20.

March 30

Last Saturday Fayetteville -- 7 p.m. with Strange Heroes, and Jeff Alvine. American Legion, Fayetteville.

L'il Baby Fest -- 5 p.m., with The Wirms, Salty, Musclegoose, Datenight, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Lawrence Jamal -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Dwight Simmons -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Stephen Burgess -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Clint Scholz Band -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Charlie Farley -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7:30 p.m. Core on Mission, Fayetteville.

Will Saylor -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Mixtapes -- 9:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Matt Holt -- 6 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Sal Demilio. The Grove, Lowell. $12.

Bob Livingston -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Oreo Blue -- 8 p.m. with Eric Mathews Band. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Warehouse 90 -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Big C and the C Notes -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Mindless Souls -- 8 p.m., with Makin Loaf, and Drawing Blanks. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Walter Schmidt -- 7 p.m. Pumpkin House Concerts, 1901 Pumpkin Ridge, Fayetteville. $10.

Chicken Pot Pie Trio -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Nathan Bryce Band -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ruth's Chris, Rogers.

Vanimal Kingdom -- 9 p.m. album release, with Block St. Hot Club. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Women's Voices: A College Concert by UA Music Students -- 7:30 p.m., Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, UA, Fayetteville. Free.

Dark Sisters -- 7:30 p.m. from Opera Fayetteville. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $30-$40.

Rochelle Bradshaw -- The 2019 Fayetteville Women's Concert Series kicks off at 7 p.m. March 30 with a performance by reggae fusion artist Rochelle Bradshaw at the woman-owned Six Twelve Coffeehouse in Fayetteville. The series supports Bulldozer Health Inc., a nonprofit organization and healthcare reform initiative aiming to educate about and improve access to alternative healthcare. bulldozerhealth.yapsody.com for tickets. $12-$15.

Skerryvore -- Award-winning Scottish band Skerryvore performs at 7:30 p.m. March 28 as part of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Season at the Blue Lion. The group is known for its unique fusion of folk, traditional, rock and Americana that represents the different personalities and upbringings of the eight band members, who hail from different regions of Scotland. 788-7300, or tickets.uafs.edu, skerryvore.com. $25.

