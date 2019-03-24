Lonoke man arrested in Little Rock fatal car wreck

A Lonoke man was arrested Friday after the vehicle police said he was driving fled from the scene of a car accident at speeds of up to 90 mph, striking another car in a Little Rock intersection and killing its passenger, an arrest report said.

Darius Malik Coleman, 22, had three children younger than 5 years old in the back seat of his vehicle when he fled from an accident near Fair Park Boulevard and Markham Street on Friday evening, the report said.

Coleman told police that a car from the first accident followed him, so he sped up to nearly 90 mph as he fled along 12th Street, the report said. When he saw that the stoplight at 12th Street and University Avenue was red, he chanced it, the report said.

His car crashed into the second vehicle, killing the passenger, 61-year-old Gloria McFadden, and injuring the driver, 47-year-old Georgia Whitmore, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Officers arrested Coleman at 11 p.m. Friday on charges of manslaughter, third-degree battery and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.

Coleman was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/24/2019