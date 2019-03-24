Officer shoots motorist after chase, store crash

A police officer shot and wounded a 19-year-old motorist after the driver's vehicle struck police cars during a chase and crashed into a store early Friday morning, officials said.

The Arkansas State Police said a Hardy police officer shot Jesse Hope of Ash Flat around 3:50 a.m. after the chase ended.

Police said Hope's vehicle struck several police cars before crashing into the convenience store at Hospital and Allegheny drives in Cherokee Village.

State police are investigating the officer's use of force and plan to submit a report to the Sharp County prosecuting attorney.

Hardy Police Chief Tamara Taylor said she was reviewing the incident. She declined to identify the officer or provide any information about his status.

State Desk on 03/24/2019