Race to raise funds for abused, neglected children

Getting ready for the eighth annual Heroes for Hope race, sponsored by the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, are, from left, Tess Fletcher, executive director of the alliance in Conway; Patrick Lewis, race chairman and board member; and Leia Smith, development coordinator for the alliance. She is dressed as Captain Awareness. The race is a fundraiser for the nonprofit alliance, which provides programs for neglected and abused children.

The blond superhero wearing a blue mask, blue shirt and blue lipstick wants to be noticed at the Heroes for Hope race April 6 in Conway.

She’s Captain Awareness, representing child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Alliance will hold its Heroes for Hope race to raise money for abused and neglected children, said Leia Smith of Conway, aka Captain Awareness, development coordinator for the nonprofit organization.

“It’s a fun race course, and it’s a really good opportunity for the community to give back to the kids,” she said.

The eighth annual 10K/5K/1.31K will start and finish at College Avenue and Schaefers Lane, across from the McGee Center, 3800 College Ave., in Conway. April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and blue is the national color.

Registration is underway at hopeandjustice.org.

Also, military members, active-service members and veterans will be highlighted.

“Last year was our first year to do community-hero recognition,” Smith said, adding that first-responders were honored.

This year, a military theme is planned.

“We wanted to honor people who, for one, gave a whole, whole bunch to the whole country; moreover, we have quite a few people who are veterans who serve, retire, and they become Court Appointed Special Advocates for our children. … We also just appreciate all the heart and the hope our active-military members give to not only this community but the country by and large,” Smith said. “A lot of race elements will be centered around military service.”

Also, military members and veterans will receive Heroes of Hope 2019 certificates, thanking them for giving “hope for our community,” Smith said.

Patrick Lewis, a member of the alliance’s board of directors, is this year’s race chairman. He is commercial-banking vice president for Regions Bank in Conway. Lewis said that although he is a runner, he isn’t going to run in the race this year; however, his wife, Kaylen, will.

“It’s a great way to encourage [people] to get out, be active, to learn more about the agency and support our veterans and children of the community,” he said.

The alliance serves abused and neglected children in Faulkner, Searcy and Van

Buren counties. It is the umbrella organization for Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Children’s Advocacy Center in downtown Conway, which offers a place for interviews, therapy and medical exams for children who are suspected to be abused or neglected.

The tagline for the race is, “Every child needs a hero, but an abused or neglected child needs a superhero.”

Smith said that according to national statistics, one in 10 children will be sexually assaulted by their 18th birthday, “and one of our goals is to make that none in 10.”

The 1.31K Superhero race is for kids 10 and younger, and parents can run, too.

“We plan for 300 to 350 runners,” Smith said. “We’re really hoping to get a record number of runners this year.”

A costume parade will take place after the race, as well as KidsFest, featuring free kids activities, from 10 a.m. to noon — a bounce house, face-painting, arts and crafts, magic, chalk art, games and more. Superheroes scheduled to appear include Spider-Man, Batman, Captain America, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

“I will be dressed up as Captain Awareness on that day — blue from head to toe and holding pinwheels,” which are the national symbol for child-abuse awareness.

Food and beverages will be available, too, but vendors may charge or ask for a donation for them, Smith said.

“This is the biggest KidsFest we’ve ever had. I cannot recall a year that it has been this big with this many contributors,” Smith said. “You don’t have to run in the race to come to KidsFest.”

An awards ceremony will be held after the races — the 10K, 5K and 1.31K will provide a military-themed medal for first, second and third places in age, gender and overall divisions. The 1K won’t have an overall winner. Chip timers are available, except for the 1K.

The first race/walk is the 10K, which starts at 8 a.m. The cost for the 10K for runners/walkers is $35 until April 5 or $45 on race day. The 5K run/walk, starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $30 until April 5, then $40 on race day. The 1.31 K Superhero run/walk is $15 or $25 on race day.

Registration for that run/walk will end at 10 a.m. April 6.

Registration for a family of up to six runners is $100 or $140 on race day.

“The money goes back to providing services to the kids that we serve at the [Children’s Advocacy Alliance],” Smith said.

Each registration fee pays for two adults or two children to be trained on child-abuse prevention.

“There’s a really big individual impact, and combined with sponsors and registrations, or donations, it accumulates to us being able to give more kids that forensic interview, a medical exam, therapy … to give more kids a chance at a better future, essentially,” Smith said.

She said 108 foster children have been served since Jan. 1

through Court Appointed Special Advocates in Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties, which make up the 20th Judicial District.

“To give them an advocate for a year is $1,100,” she said, which trains the advocates and keeps them updated with continued education.

More than 50 children have been seen at the advocacy center in downtown Conway since Jan. 1, she said.

Smith said Arvest Bank is the presenting sponsor this year.

“Their sponsorship alone will pay for one forensic interview, one CASA ( court-appointed special advocate) for a full year and four units of therapy for a child at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“It is an amazing impact the community has already made, and we’re not even at race day,” she said.

It’s a fun way to help a serious issue, Smith said.

“We want to be able to serve every child who needs us. That comes down to, do we having the funding, and do we have the resources? It’s also about raising awareness and empowering kids to be their own heroes.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.