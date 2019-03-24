Rain delays work on new nature center

SPRINGDALE — Recent rains have slowed construction on the state Game and Fish Commission’s 27,000-square-foot Northwest Arkansas Nature and Education Center in Spring-dale, but it’s still planned to open next year.

City crews are installing water and sewer lines, said Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education, who oversees the commission’s nature centers. The new nature center will include an exhibit hall, a theater, classroom and meeting space, administrative offices, and an archery range and maintenance building.

“It will have some really high-tech, interactive exhibits,” Maynard said. “But it will also have some really low-tech features, such as asking a question and you lift the door to see the answer. And some touchy-feely parts, too.”

Most of the exhibits have been designed and constructed, but the exhibit hall must be built, he said.

The commission operates eight other education centers throughout the state. Each focuses on the wildlife of the region it serves — ranging from the urban habitats in Little Rock to elk education in Ponca, in Newton County.

Northwest Arkansas’ center will focus on the Ozark plateau, including the types of birds and trees found there. The exhibits also will highlight ways residents can enjoy nature, such as hunting and fishing and birdwatching and canoeing.

The new center will include a cave display to teach about the region’s karst limestone and about hibernating bears. “And if you want to, and if you’re able, you can get on the floor and crawl into the cave to get a closer look at the bear inside,” Maynard said.

The Game and Fish Commission oversees the protection, conservation and preservation of various species of fish and wildlife in Arkansas, according to its website. Most people probably recognize the agency as the issuer of hunting and fishing licenses and enforcer of laws related to those activities.

The new education center will include an exhibit on hunting and fishing. It also will offer poles, bait and an educator to teach fishing to children.

“Kids never fish anymore,” Maynard said. “And they don’t understand when you ask them, ‘Did you get a nibble?’

“They’re like, ‘What? Did you bring snacks?’”

Another focus of the commission is protecting quail and quail habitat in Northwest Arkansas, Maynard said. Many of the region’s pastures have been cleared of natural grasses and replaced with fescue to feed cattle. Quail prefer big, bunched grasses that provide seed, protection and pathways for them to wander, he said.

The new education center will include 6- to 8-foot fabricated grass bunches placed in a maze, so visitors can see from the vantage point of the quail. It also will include an unbreachable wall of fescue grass, he said.

“You can do everything you want to protect wildlife, but if you’re not protecting and taking care of the habitats, you won’t have the wildlife,” Maynard said. “Protecting a certain habitat also protects the habitats for frogs, lizards and hummingbirds.”

The center also will have an aquarium and a display area for live animals like snakes, turtles and frogs.

The commission budgeted just under $14 million to build the Northwest Arkansas education center, Maynard said.

Th e fo u n d at i o n t h at supports the commission raised funds, and the agency received federal and local grants and private donations.

The center will be supported by fees paid for hunting and fishing licenses and a sales tax passed by voters in 1996, Maynard said. The tax dedicates one-eighth of 1 percent of the state’s general sales tax for conservation. The commission gets 45 percent of that amount, according to information on the agency’s website.

Springdale and the Spring-dale Water and Sewer Commission donated two parcels for the development of the center, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The City Council also appropriated money to make improvements on the street leading to the center, Sprouse said.

The commission plans to develop the 63 acres surrounding the education center with trails. The center will sit on about one-third of the site.

“It’s a great draw to the city,” Sprouse said. “But more than that, it’s just an important educational venue for students not only in Springdale — which is the state’s largest school district — but for students from all over Northwest Arkansas.”

Northwest Arkansas can boast of other programs that educate students about the natural world. They include Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Ozark Natural Science Center and the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Center.

The new center has particular implications for children.

“Over the last few generations, childhood has moved indoors, leaving kids disconnected from the natural world,” said Jen Levy with the Association of Nature Center Administrators in Utah.

Research shows that time spent in nature can benefit children’s health, education and relationships, the organization says.

Marcia Smith, associate superintendent for the Springdale School District, noted that currently lessons on the environment are limited by the sizes of the facilities available.

The new Northwest Arkansas center “opens up additional opportunities for us,” she said.

The center will have indoor and outdoor archery ranges that could be used for hosting archery tournaments.

The commission sponsors the National Association of Archery in Schools, with about half of the schools in the state participating, Maynard said. A recent state archery competition had about 1,800 young archers, he said.