Red Hot Ladies Luncheon scheduled for April 5

Sharon Bale, Miss Arkansas 1967, speaks during the 2018 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon in Batesville. This year’s event will take place April 5 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Claudio Raffo, who was crowned Miss Arkansas in 2018, is the leadline speaker for the 2019 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon.

— The annual fundraising luncheon to raise money for area charities, as well as to highlight women’s health in the Batesville area, will feature the reigning Miss Arkansas.

Claudia Raffo, who was crowned Miss Arkansas in 2018, is the headline speaker for the 2019 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon, sponsored by Citizens Bank of Batesville. The event will be April 5 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

“It is a luncheon that we have each year around the first weekend in April on Friday,” said Joyce Prickett, luncheon chairwoman. “The primary goal is that it provides a nice luncheon for a social outing. It also helps to raise awareness about issues and protecting the lives of women regarding their healthy lifestyles. We’re trying to make them aware of any current health issues and any type of information about health issues. That’s the primary goal of the event.”

Raffo’s topic is New Life Saves Lives: Umbilical Cord Donation.

The Red Hot Ladies Luncheon originally started in 2006 as the Go Red Event, a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Prickett said that about seven years ago, the event changed to the Red Hot Ladies Luncheon.

“A few years back, we decided to go out on our own with the event and separate from the American Heart Association,” Prickett said. “That way, we could give back to our community. That’s when the Red Hot Ladies Luncheon was developed.”

Since 2006, more than $120,000 has been raised in contributions.

This year’s beneficiaries are Habitat for Humanity of Independence County and Fight Pretty, a White River Health System-affiliated program that helps women feel strong and beautiful during and after cancer treatments.

“Habitat for Humanity is providing homes for families …,” Prickett said. “Habitat is helping them to have a new home with a low interest rate so people can afford those monthly payments. Sometimes those homes are just for women and children. It may be a single mother with three or four kids. With Habitat, that woman is able to have a new home for herself and her children.”

Prickett said the Fight Pretty campaign is special to the committee.

“They bring women together who are going through cancer,” she said. “The treatments can affect their hormones. It affects things about their bodies. Sometimes it tends to lower their self-esteem and self-confidence.”

Prickett said the Fight Pretty campaign brings in local beauticians, makeup artists and hair stylists to help the cancer patients feel better about themselves.

“They are able to help these women with makeup and show them how to wear a wig or scarf,” she said. “It’s to help them feel beautiful inside and out when they are having to go through cancer and treatments.”

Prickett did not work for Citizens Bank when the event started in 2006, but she quickly got involved after joining the bank.

“I missed the first two or three years of the event,” she said. “My passion with this event is being able to bring together the ladies in our community to provide an elegant luncheon for them.”

The doors will open for the event at 11 a.m. April 5 to allow guests to participate in a silent auction, which will feature items and services donated by local businesses, Prickett said.

Reserved sponsorship tables for eight guests for the luncheon are available for $200. Individual tickets are $25 with open seating. To reserve a table or for more information, call (870) 698-6234. Tickets may also be purchased at the Citizens Bank’s main headquarters or at its Eagle Mountain branch.

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.