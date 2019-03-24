Shooting kills boy, 15, in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A teenager died early Friday morning in Springdale's second shooting this year and the third in just more than four months.

The 15-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound at Northwest Medical Center after two youths took the boy to the emergency room about 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

The youths who took the wounded boy to the hospital remained there until officers arrived, according to reports.

State Desk on 03/24/2019