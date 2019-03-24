Spring is springing!

This is prime gardening season with so many tasks that need to be done in the garden. I was fortunate to have three days to spend in my yard this week and I am making progress. I am also becoming my husband. While he makes seemingly daily forays to Home Depot for woodworking things, I have made 5 trips this week for garden related things--from fertilizer to ant bait, to pruning shears and batteries. I did some major pruning this week and my electric rechargeable pole chain saw just wouldn't stay charged. I bought a new battery and we are back in business. I pruned major piles of limbs off of small trees and shrubs. The battery lasts about as long as I do.

I am amazed by how fast my plants are beginning to grow and more flowers are appearing daily. While I still have blooms on the hellebores and some camellias, the spring bloomers are beginning to kick in. I see color on azaleas--both evergreen and deciduous,

and also on my rhododendron, which has the most flower buds it has ever had.

I also have my first open flowers on my kerria--I call it the forsythia for the shade.

While some say it does well in full sun, I prefer it for shadier locations with at least some protection from the hot afternoon sun. Mine is in pretty heavy shade and blooms beautifully every spring. I just wished it stayed in bloom longer.

The tulip or saucer magnolia (Magnolia soulangeana) is in full bloom, and hopefully has bypassed any late freeze damage.



I have blooms on my goumi berry bush (Eleagnus umbellata).

I hope maybe I will get some fruit this year. This is an edible fruit bush related to the eleagnus plants we grow as shrubs that bloom in the fall. It does have a sweet fragrance to the blooms. I got this plant from Union County Agent Robin Bridges, and he does get fruit. It is the first time I have seen flowers, so I am keeping my fingers crossed.



If the weather forecast is correct, the warm temperatures and sunlight will have my red buckeye in bloom this week as well. Lots of flower buds.

I have a few last daffodils in bloom, but the majority of the spring bulbs are finishing up. The hyacinths are the last holdouts.



Perennials are emerging all over the yard. My brunnera is beginning to bloom,

and the rosemary is too.



The pansies and violas are really showing out

but the flowering kale is beginning to bolt, so it will be pulled soon.

If you have time, spend it in the garden. But at least try to walk your garden every day to see the amazing changes that are happening. Life is good!

