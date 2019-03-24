Supporting Art

About 30 years ago I was one of a group of young women who joined the Women's City Club and we began a program called Women in the Arts, showcasing Arkansas women artists. We learned about art installations and had those on the top floor, while the lower floors featured fabulous art that was for sale. That was when I began seriously studying art and going to galleries and beginning my collection. That love affair with art has blossomed over the years and my home has some interesting (and unusual) colorful pieces of art. I try to find something from almost every trip I go on to bring back as a remembrance of that trip. Sometimes (like our recent trip to Gulf Shores) has us lucking into a local art fair, but if not, I always try to find an artists co-op or local art gallery to look for local fare. I don't just buy art when I am on vacation, but try to support local artists as well.

2nd Friday night Art is one of our favorite events to go to, and I have found many pieces there, but we have several great local art galleries who also have great offerings. One of our favorites is Gallery 26 in Hillcrest.

Renee Williams is the owner

and she hosts 6 or 7 opening receptions in the evenings for different shows each year featuring one or two artists, but she is open year-round. The walls are covered in art by many local artists and the variety in both style and prices is great. Whether you are looking for paintings in oil, pastel or mixed media, glass, jewelry or wood, there is a lot to choose from.

Last night was an opening reception for the latest show featuring Amanda Linn and Emily Moll Wood. While not exactly my style, it was very pretty. I did find something for me to buy from another artist,

and I always run into quite a few friends. Last night was no exception, even running into my parents old neighbors! Renee provides refreshments for you to snack on or drink while looking at the art, and last night there was music as well. I think it is great to support a local small business but also a local artist as well. Each time you go you see different things. Sometimes I buy something, and sometimes I don't, but I do enjoy looking.

