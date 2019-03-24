Suspect in slaying sent back to Mena

A western Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting a man earlier this month was arrested in Oklahoma and faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Adam Mathew Green, 27, of Mena appeared in Polk County Circuit Court on Thursday after being charged with first-degree murder. He also faces felony-theft and illegal-gun-possession charges, according to county officials.
Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said Green is accused of shooting Calvin "CJ" Goforth, whose body was found in his truck March 9 east of Mena.
Police arrested Green at a hotel in Broken Bow, Okla., earlier this month before authorities sent him back to Arkansas. Green remained at the Polk County jail Thursday afternoon with bail set at more than $1 million.
Green pleaded innocent to the charges during a court appearance earlier in the day.
