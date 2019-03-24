U.S. airstrikes kill allies, civilians, Afghans say

Afghan security forces stand amid the wreckage after Taliban- claimed bombings Saturday in Lashkar Gah. Elsewhere in the country, U.S. airstrikes were said to have killed civilians in an area where American and Afghan forces recently fought the militants.

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan -- After the second firefight in the past 10 days between U.S. soldiers and their Afghan allies, at least 12 civilians were killed in airstrikes Saturday in northern Kunduz province, according to Afghan officials. At least four Afghan soldiers were also killed.

A spokesman for the U.S. military confirmed the attack but blamed the outcome on the Taliban.

"We are fighting in a complex environment, and this firefight is a prime example of the challenges Afghan and coalition forces face every day," said Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson. "The Taliban were hiding in civilian homes and maneuvered in and out of compounds without any concern for the families living inside."

The episode Saturday came a day after two members of a U.S. Special Forces unit and four Afghan special forces soldiers were killed during a joint operation in Gul Tepa district, on the outskirts of Kunduz city, that involved some of the same forces, according to Afghan official accounts.

The U.S. soldiers killed Friday were identified Saturday as Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, and Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colo. The fatalities bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed this year in Afghanistan.

The latest incident began around 3 a.m. Saturday, after a convoy of U.S. and Afghan special forces left the area of the previous day's combat and after an armored vehicle used by the Americans broke down as they were heading to a security checkpoint. When the soldiers got out to fix the vehicle, an Afghan soldier nearby opened fire on them; Afghan officials described him as a Taliban insider who deliberately provoked the attack.

The Americans fired back at the attacker, and Afghan soldiers stationed in a nearby outpost returned fire at them, not realizing what had happened, according to Mohammed Ibrahim, the commander of Afghan local police in Kunduz province.

"The combined Afghan and coalition ground force was fired on by an unknown assailant at close range from the checkpoint as well as from two other directions," Richardson said. "The fire from the enemy was indiscriminate and came from multiple directions."

Ibrahim said the two allies exchanged fire for 20 minutes before there were airstrikes, which he said had killed 12 civilians and six soldiers.

After attempting to find out whether any Afghan units in the area were under fire, Richardson said, the Americans called in airstrikes, bringing the fighting to an end.

Nangayalay, a local police commander in the area who like many Afghans has only one name, confirmed that sequence of events. One of the airstrikes, he said, hit a house, where a large family of refugees had taken shelter a month earlier; 14 family members were killed. The U.S. bombs also struck the Afghan outpost, with four to eight Afghan soldiers killed, according to varying Afghan estimates.

Safiullah Amiri, deputy leader of the provincial council in Kunduz, also confirmed that account.

He said four Afghan soldiers and 14 civilians were killed.

Neighbors took many of the victims' bodies to Kunduz city, where they staged a protest march. They were turned away from their intended destination, the governor's office, and went to the hospital instead.

Richardson confirmed that the U.S. military was aware of reports of "noncombatant casualty claims from those airstrikes." However, she added, "We maintain the right to engage the enemy in self-defense and we take every measure to prevent civilian casualties, even as the Taliban intentionally hide behind women and children."

The U.S. spokesman also suggested that witnesses to civilian casualties might have been coerced. "There are multiple Afghan reports from the area of the Taliban coercing and beating local Afghan civilians to allege civilians were killed," she said.

The joint U.S. and Afghan operation had the day before killed 87 Taliban, she said, and the militants may have been using claims of civilian casualties to hide their losses.

Ten days earlier, in southern Uruzgan province, another joint U.S.-Afghan special forces patrol ended up in what U.S. officials called a "fog of war" incident, in which the patrol exchanged fire with a nearby Afghan army base. As in Saturday's incident, the Americans called in an airstrike after, they said, confirming there were no friendly units under fire in the area. The airstrike wiped out the army outpost, killing or wounding 15 of the 17 defending Afghan soldiers.

In an unrelated incident Saturday in southern Helmand province, three people including a provincial department head, Mohammad Khan Nasrat, were killed and 30 people were wounded by two Taliban bombs that were set off simultaneously during annual celebrations of Farmer's Day, according to Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor. Among the wounded were three other government officials. The rest of the victims were civilians.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

