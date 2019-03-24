Police identify victim in fatal Little Rock shooting, interview person of interest, authorities say

A man believed to have received fatal injuries from a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex has been identified and a person of interest has been interviewed, authorities said on Sunday.

Alvin Walls Jr., 23, died Saturday, after witnesses reported hearing a barrage of gunshots around Spanish Jon Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St., police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

“It wasn't a gang-related shooting,” Ford said. “It appears it was a disturbance or fight between individuals that turned into a shooting.”

Ford said that Jerimane Brown, 27, has been interviewed as a person of interest and has been released pending a prosecutor's review.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 5 p.m., but found no victim at the scene, Ford said.

Less than 10 minutes later, though, CHI St. Vincent's Infirmary called the police department to report that Walls had arrived at the hospital -- about 5 miles from the apartment complex -- with gunshot wounds and had died, Ford said.

Investigators believe Walls was shot at the Spanish Jon Apartments. His death is the 14th slaying in the city this year.

Ford said the evidence appears to show an exchange of gunfire between two or more people.

“There were multiple shots fired,” Ford said.

According to Ford, no arrests had been made as of early Sunday afternoon.