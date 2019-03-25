23-year-old man identified as victim of fatal LR gunfire

A man who suffered fatal injuries in a shooting that was believed to have occurred at a Little Rock apartment complex has been identified and a person of interest has been interviewed, authorities said.

Alvin Walls Jr., 23, died Saturday, after witnesses reported hearing a barrage of gunshots around Spanish Jon Apartments at 5001 W. 65th Street, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

"It wasn't a gang-related shooting," Ford said. "It appears it was a disturbance or fight between individuals that turned into a shooting."

Ford said a man has been interviewed as a person of interest and has been released pending a prosecutor's review.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 5 p.m., but found no victim at the scene, Ford said.

But less than 10 minutes later, CHI St. Vincent's Infirmary reported that Walls had arrived at the hospital -- about 5 miles from the apartment complex -- with gunshot wounds and had died, Ford said.

Investigators believe Walls was shot at the Spanish Jon Apartments. His death is the 14th slaying in the city this year.

Ford said the evidence appears to show an exchange of gunfire between two or more people.

"There were multiple shots fired," Ford said.

According to Ford, no arrests had been made as of early Sunday afternoon.

In 2016, police found 21-year-old Michael Earl Lee III fatally wounded in the breezeway of the apartment complex. Two people would plead guilty to the double shooting, according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette stories.

State Desk on 03/25/2019