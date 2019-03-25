Sections
Sign in
Breaking: No RiverFest in Little Rock this year, company says; restructuring planned
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Board of Education takes over Lee County district, removes superintendent, school board

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 12:48 p.m. 0comments

The state Board of Education on Monday voted to remove the superintendent and school board in the Lee County School District.

The vote followed the state board's decision to place the school district and Lee County High School on probation for violating state standards on the maintenance of accurate student records for graduation.

The district was not currently on probation, but has a history of state involvement in its operation.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT