AT THE POST

DAY 35 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,000

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,272,879

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $296,376

SUNDAYS' OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,976,503

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 12:20 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 2:55 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m. (NOTE Live racing resumes Thursday).

SUNDAY'S STARS

David Cohen and Karl Broberg teamed up to win the second and fourth races. They won the second race with New Dancer ($11.40, $5.40 and $4.20), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.81, and the fourth race with Fareeq ($4.00, $2.60 and $2.20), who covered 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.98. So far this season, Cohen is in second place in the jockey standings with 39 victories in 173 starts. Broberg is in third place in the trainer's standings with 20 victories in 79 starts.

Sports on 03/25/2019