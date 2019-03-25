Body found in Arkansas field, authorities say

A naked body was found in a field Monday afternoon with clothes nearby, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jefferson County sheriff’s office responded to a field two miles south of the intersection of U.S. 65 South and U.S. 425 around 4:45 p.m. to find the body and clothing, which had been reported by farmers, according to a news release.

Authorities said the person would be identified once next of kin has been notified. The person’s cause of death had not yet been determined, according to the news release.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Lab, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.