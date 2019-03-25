Double standard seen on labeling terror

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- For many Muslims, the most consequential action taken by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after two deadly mosque shootings was to label them an act of terrorism.

That stands in contrast to numerous mass shootings in North America by white non-Muslim gunmen that were not labeled acts of terrorism, say Muslim leaders and terrorism experts.

Ardern has been hailed on social media by Muslims around the world. Last week, she wore a headscarf at the funerals in line with Islamic custom, and she pushed to ban assault weapons. Early today, she announced a royal commission of inquiry, the nation's highest form of investigation, into "what could have or should have been done to prevent the attack."

In the United States, however, an act of violence is described as "terrorist only when it applies to Muslims," said Abbas Barzegar of the Council on American Islamic Relations. He works on documenting and combating anti-Muslim bigotry and Islamophobia.

"We've got an issue in this country where anytime a violent act is committed by a Muslim, the media starts at terrorism and then works backward from there," added Colin Clarke, a senior research fellow at The Soufan Center, a New York-based think tank.

It's the opposite when the shooter is non-Muslim and white, said Clarke, who's spent his career studying terrorism, particularly Muslim extremism.

The March 15 attacks on the New Zealand mosques, which killed 50 worshippers, raised questions about whether Islamophobia and the threat of violent right-wing extremism were being taken seriously.

The suspect in the New Zealand massacre called himself a white nationalist and referred to President Donald Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity."

Trump expressed sympathy for the victims, but played down the rise of white nationalism around the world, saying he didn't consider it a major threat.

The Anti-Defamation League found that right-wing extremism was linked to every extremist killing in the United States last year, with at least 50 people killed. The group said that since the 1970s, nearly three in four extremist-related killings in the United States have been linked to domestic right-wing extremists and nearly all the rest to Muslim extremists.

"It's really important that this attack not be dismissed as some crazy lone wolf, isolated incident," said Dalia Mogahed, who leads research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, an organization that focuses on research of American Muslims.

"I think it needs to be seen as ... a symptom of a wider problem, a transnational rising threat of white supremist violence where anti-Muslim rhetoric is the oxygen for this movement," she said.

A study by the institute found that foiled plots involving Muslims perceived to be acting in the name of Islam received 770% more media coverage than those involving perpetrators acting in the name of white supremacy. Another study by Georgia State University found that out of 136 terror attacks in the U.S. over a span of 10 years, Muslims committed on average 12.5 percent of the attacks, yet received more than half of the news coverage.

Mehdi Hasan, a commentator, TV host, columnist and adjunct professor at Georgetown University, said the public has been conditioned since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to see terrorists "as people with big beards, brown skin, loud voices shouting in Arabic."

"I don't think anyone can deny that the entire War on Terror has fed into this idea [of] Muslims as a threat, as 'the other,' as inherently violent," Hasan said.

Additionally, when non-Muslim white gunmen are the perpetrators of violence, there are often attempts at examining their mental health or childhood in ways not consistently afforded to others, Hasan said.

Some of the most notorious recent attacks by white assailants with racist or extremist views -- the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people in October and the church shooting that killed nine black worshippers in Charleston in 2015 -- were not labeled terrorism and the assailants were not tried as terrorists. Neither was the shooting by a white assailant at a mosque in Quebec, Canada in 2017 that killed six Muslims.

Clarke, the terrorism expert, said he's been called to testify on Capitol Hill three times in the past two years about jihadi terrorism. "Where are the hearings about right-wing violence?" he asked.

And some Muslim community leaders, like Dawud Walid, an imam in Detroit, said they are troubled by demands that Muslims condemn extremism carried out in the name of Islam. This suggests that Muslims share some sort of collective responsibility for the actions of extremists.

Hasan says this "subliminally reinforces the idea that terrorism is a Muslim problem."

A Section on 03/25/2019