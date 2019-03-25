Former Tyson Foods general counsel to donate $2M to Northwest Arkansas library expansion

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Fayetteville Public Library benefactor Jim Blair and his wife Nancy take their places at a capital campaign kickoff event at the library on Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jim Blair, former general counsel for Tyson Foods and a previous benefactor of the Fayetteville Public Library, announced Monday a gift of $2 million for the library's ongoing expansion project.

The announcement came before a crowd of city officials, library administrators, staff members and the general public. Construction for the 82,500-square-foot expansion could be seen through the library windows looking south.

"I went through all my piggy banks, and my estate lawyer tells me I can't afford this," Blair said. "But I want to announce today that I'm going to try to lead this off by giving the library another gift of $2 million."

Blair in 2002 donated $3 million to help build the library.

The library has launched a capital campaign to raise about $23 million to support the $49 million construction cost of the expansion.

City voters in August 2016 approved a millage increase with a $27 million bond issue to also help pay for the cost. A groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month.

The expansion will double the size of youth services and add an innovation center and 700-seat multipurpose venue. A genealogy and local history section will be added, with more meeting, study and collaboration space. A courtyard with green space will be outside. The library also will hold more materials.