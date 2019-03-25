Funeral set for airman killed in North Little Rock robbery

Funeral arrangements have been set for a U.S. serviceman killed during a North Little Rock robbery earlier this month, a case that's seen an outpouring of local and national condolences after police said the 23-year-old died trying to stop two gunmen.

The family of Shawn Mckeough Jr., a senior airman stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base, described him as brave, honorable and courageous, saying in his obituary that “no one should be surprised that he was defending those he loved and even complete strangers.”

The family plan to hold a memorial service in his hometown of Westbrook, Maine on March 30 following the return of his body last week.

Mckeough had served on airbases in Germany, Kuwait and South Korea and received military honors before the Air Force assigned him to the Little Rock-area base.

His family wrote that he was “looking forward to settling down in Arkansas” and starting a new life with his girlfriend, Sarah Terrano.

The couple had been together for three years and were set to buy a home at the end of the month.

Authorities and witnesses have said Mckeough had gone to dinner with his girlfriend and other friends the evening of March 15 before stopping at the Valero Big Red gas station in downtown North Little Rock.

They’ve said two people rushed into the store with their faces at least partially disguised, waving guns, ordering people to the ground and demanding the cash register be opened.

Mckeough tried tackling one of the robbers before another shot him, they’ve said.

He died at the scene.

“Many are devastated that Shawn lost his life to such a senseless act of violence but no one should be surprised that he was defending those he loved and even complete strangers,” his obituary read.

Four teenagers, ages 16 to 18, have been arrested and charged as adults with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

A North Little Rock district judge held them without bond in days following their arrests last week.

He is survived by his parents, brothers, grandparents and many others in his extended family.