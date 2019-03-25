Get in character to run in Junior League’s dash

"Movie madness" is the theme of the sixth annual Downtown Dash 5K/10K at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Little Rock.

The Junior League of Little Rock is inviting runners to dress themselves and their pets as movie characters.

The USA Track & Field-certified footrace course begins on Fourth Street between Main and Scott streets, beside the Junior League Building at 401 S. Scott. Racers will pass the Little Rock River Market, Clinton Presidential Center and Arkansas Arts Center.

The top male and female 5K and 10K runners will win awards, as will the first three finishers, male and female, in five-year age divisions from 14 and under to 65 and older.

New this year is a 1K kids run, the Downtown Dash, Jr., which will begin at 8 a.m.

Registration costs $35 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K, and $10 for the 1K. Add another $5 to each of those amounts for race-day registration. Supporters who don't want to run can buy a souvenir T-shirt for $15.

Online registration is available through midnight Thursday at jllrdowntowndash.racesonline.com.

Ozark Society

Kenneth L. Smith will speak to the monthly meeting of the Ozark Society's Pulaski Chapter at 7 p.m. April 2 in Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Road in Little Rock.

Smith is the author of Buffalo River Country and the Buffalo River Handbook. Copies of the second edition of the handbook will be on sale at the meeting.

Boomtown 5K

The second annual HealthWorks Fitness Center Boomtown 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at 304 N. Madison St. in El Dorado.

Registration for either event costs $25 ($30 on race day); add $2.50 for online registration using the link healthworksfitnesscenter.com. Race-day registration will be available near the start.

All proceeds will support HealthWork's new wellness program, Rock Steady Boxing, a noncontact boxing class for people with Parkinson's disease.

For more information, call (870) 862-5442.

Style on 03/25/2019