Glover, a longtime judge on Arkansas' appeals court, dies

David M. "Mac" Glover, a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, died Saturday morning after collapsing in his yard in Malvern.

Michele Glover told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she found her husband early Saturday morning and that he died the same day.

Glover, 74, was the District 4, Position 2 judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals. District 4 is composed of Clark, Garland, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Little River, Logan, Miller, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Sebastian, Sevier and Yell counties.

"I associated with him and his dad on a murder case in Malvern when we were both attorneys," U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said. "He was a top-flight lawyer. We have been good friends ever since we met on that case."

Glover earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas in 1966, and his juris doctor degree from the university in 1969.

He was private practice attorney in Malvern for 34 years.

Glover also served as a Hot Spring County district judge, as an assistant state attorney general, as Malvern city attorney, and as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the 7th Judicial District.

"I met Glover when he and I were both active in the Arkansas Bar Association and he was president of the group in the 1990s," retired lawyer Fred Ursery said. "He was a fine gentleman who had a good sense of humor."

He ran for the appeals court position in 2004 and has been on the bench ever since.

"He was a well organized and tremendously detailed man," Wilson said. "He was very studious and studied cases from all angles. He went at appeals cases like a kitten with a toy mouse."

Chief Judge Rita Gruber agreed.

"He loved to bring his yellow pads with him," Gruber said. "He would take studious notes and would underline everything."

Ursery said Glover's most important contribution as a judge was the variety of experiences he brought with him.

"He had an extensive and practical view of law, which really aided him in cases," Ursery said.

People who were close to Glover spoke about his likable personality that always drew them to him.

"He was a diligent man who was also fun," Gruber said. "Everybody on the court considered him a friend. He was the type of person who never met a stranger."

Glover came from a legal family, and he took great pride in that fact.

"His father and grandfather were lawyers, and he would have all kinds of old law paraphernalia," Gruber said. "He was proud of his legal heritage."

Ursery said Glover's two children are both attorneys as well.

"He was very proud of them," Ursery said.

Glover was an all-American guy who was an Eagle Scout his entire life, Wilson said.

"He was an outstanding lawyer, judge and an active citizen," Wilson said. "He did great things for his community and was a great family man. He was one hell of a fella and a dear friend."

Photo by Arkansas Secretary of State

Mac Glover

State Desk on 03/25/2019