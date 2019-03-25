Sections
Governor says lawmakers should pull bill that would change how Arkansas farms get permits

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 1:24 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption C&H Hog Farms, seen from the air in May 2017, is home to thousands of hogs on Big Creek in the Buffalo River watershed. - Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he wants state lawmakers to pull a bill that would change how hog farms and other farms are permitted.

In a meeting with reporters on Monday afternoon, Hutchinson cited concerns about the government transition process and a letter last week from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 Administrator Anne Idsal. She wrote that an initial review of Senate Bill 550 showed that it "merits further evaluation to determine its effect" on federal rules and enforcement.

Hutchinson said he doesn't want the EPA taking over any programs that the state currently runs.

SB550, sponsored by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, would transfer "concentrated animal feeding operation" permitting authority from the state Department of Environmental Quality to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. The commission would decide whether to permit farms' liquid waste management systems and would issue permits approved by local conservation districts for liquid waste disposal. The commission also could overturn the disapproval of a disposal permit or a disapproval of part of one.

Currently, the commission reviews liquid waste disposal plans, formally called "nutrient management plans," and determines whether they meet the commission's standards. The plans are then submitted as part of farms' operating permit applications to the Department of Environmental Quality.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • RBear
    March 25, 2019 at 2:07 p.m.

    Liking Asa more and more each day.
  • MBAIV
    March 25, 2019 at 3:01 p.m.

    About time. Too bad he didn't see the problems right away and had to wait for a letter from EPA for cover.
