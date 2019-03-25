Gunfire kills man, 30, in PB; sister, her boyfriend arrested

An argument on Saturday night escalated into gunfire that left a 30-year-old man in Pine Bluff dead and his sister and her boyfriend in custody, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of West Roane Avenue after gunshots and a disturbance were heard in the area shortly after 7 p.m., according to a news release by Pine Bluff police.

Authorities found Odell Lankford, 30, lying facedown in the street and bleeding from a gunshot wound in his face, a separate police report states.

Medics arrived at the scene and attempted to treat Lankford, but he died just after 7:30 p.m, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers that Lankford and 34-year-old Jason Rouse were fighting in the street when Rouse grabbed a gun and shot the other man, police said. Authorities said that witnesses told investigators that Nakeisha Dalton, identified as Lankford's sister and Rouse's girlfriend, went to the scene with Rouse and fired shots at her brother before the fight began.

Both Rouse and Dalton were taken into custody and booked into Jefferson County jail, where an online roster showed them Sunday morning. Rouse faces one count of first-degree murder, while Dalton faces one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

