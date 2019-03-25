Five decades of service through song: Women’s chorus stands shoulder to shoulder to lift hearts, including their own

The Happiness Singers perform March 11 at the Eugene Towbin Healthcare centerճ Adult Day Health Center. From left: Martha Ayres, Catherine Cockrill, Darlene Emison, Janice Hanlon, Peggy Farrell, Karen Shofner, Ann Cooper, Becky Dugan, Helen Austin, Marti Thomas, Jo Light, Ann Grimes, Kay Caffey, Cynthia Johnson, director Liz May, and Betty Turner. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS)

Possibly and then probably and then definitely but still faintly, women's voices are marching, somewhere along a second floor hallway in the Eugene Towbin Heathcare Center's Building 170. Turn a corner and see the soft blue-green walls of Unit 2C, Adult Day Health Care. Step into a cheerful wall of song.

A piano, rollicking. Seventeen voices rising and falling in harmony.

Happiness is two kinds of ice cream!

Finding your skate key! Telling the time!

These are the Happiness Singers, a voluntary, no-audition, women's community chorus. This is one of their typical Monday gigs — midday entertainment in a day care unit for veterans whose health or mental impairments put them at high risk for placement in a nursing home. The veterans could have dementia or a bad hip. They could be depressed. Nursing staff, therapists and dietitians tend them 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday while family caregivers earn the living that lets the vets go home again at night.

The singers could have dementia or a bad hip, too, but they don't, knock wood. Most are as old as the audience they outnumber three to one. A few are older. But they have tidy hair, tidy sports clothes. Name tags. Lives rearranged to be here.

Happiness is five different crayons!

Knowing a secret! Climbing a tree!

Over there is a man sitting bolt upright in a wheelchair beside a sign. The sign reads: "Today is Monday. Season is winter. The weather is —" a picture meaning "cold." The man's head is tipped back and his mouth gapes. He is not awake.

Up front and with good posture the Happiness Singers stand shoulder to shoulder to the right of the piano being played most expertly by their assistant accompanist, Linda White. (Main pianist Ella Braden had a death in her family.) A retired Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) minister, White earned a music degree from Henderson State University where she once accompanied a production of The Marriage of Figaro, playing the entire orchestral reduction on the piano. She's no slouch.

Adult Day Health Care manager Iris Pickett dances with Judy Elmore on March 11 during a performance by the Happiness Singers. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS)

The women are gesturing. They're swaying. Four altos are waving little flags.

One of the (conscious) vets is on his feet, draped in Mardi Gras beads and marching, marching in place. He's singing "God Bless America" in a determined mumble.

He shuffle-marches to the men's room and, still singing, disappears inside.

It takes a scene funnier than this to distract these women. They've performed at every nursing home and assisted living center in the area, at Easterseals, at public events, in hospices and at mental institutions — for decades. But only in the long notes when director Liz May's hand pinches a line across the air does an extra-warbling vibrato suggest their age or the age of their choir — which is closing in on half a century.

■ ■ ■

Like May, Jo Neva Light and Catherine Cockrill have been finding that skate key and loving those five different crayons nearly 50 years, since their days as active volunteers for the Junior League of Little Rock.

The Happiness Singers blinked into being in 1972 as a lightbulb moment among a few Junior Leaguers who needed to commit to a weekly service project and didn't want it to eat them alive. They were married, working women, lawyers, stockbrokers. Pressed for time.

The league was then marking 50 years of affiliation with the Association of Junior Leagues of America, and for a party, Light, Mary Berry and other league friends put on a mini-musical (read about that in Old News right here). Berry remembers they had a blast performing. And then "Judy Bechtel and I started talking about what fun it would be" if they could cover their league service commitment by singing once a week.

Light recalls that Bechtel had transferred from a chapter in Ohio where singing in a league choir counted as service. "She had her sheet music."

"There was Jo Neva and six singers, two altos, two seconds and two sopranos," Berry says. "That's how it began."

"From then on it was just wonderful," Light says. "You were supposed to change your project every other year so you'd do something new, and I just kept signing up for Happiness Singers. And since nobody else played the piano at the time, I got away with it."

■ ■ ■

Then as now, their schedule roughly followed the school year, taking summer off to accommodate mothers, singing at lunchtime on Mondays to accommodate jobs.

Becky Dugan, a member of the chorus for a decade, consults accompanist Linda White. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS)

They didn't ham it up. "There's no way, for me anyway, to sing and not have some animation, but there wasn't a whole lot of interaction," Berry says. As they made the rounds of nursing homes, though, it became clear that to get elderly or demented people to join in a singalong it helped to walk around.

"But there never were any tricks. It was just singing and trying to get them to sing with you," she says.

Today the women dress however they please, but in their early days as a league project, there were rules, and uniforms.

Cockrill remembers the season she was in charge of the outfit. Being pregnant, she chose a gray jumper with an empire waist: "They said, 'We don't want to wear that.' I said, 'Listen, if we don't wear that I can't sing with you.'"

Light adds, "She dressed us up in pregnancy clothes and said, 'You back me up. These are the clothes.'"

Everybody was mad at her for years, Cockrill says. "Of course, now you can do anything."

At some point they don't recall, Happiness Singers became a community chorus open to anyone.

"We said we don't want to have any rules," Light remembers. "If you don't want to be there this week don't."

Berry dropped out about six years ago to focus on the lobbying firm she owns with her husband and because "I didn't want to." But she's still a Happiness friend. Their former sisters who have died along the way, too, are still Happiness friends.

■ ■ ■

Ann Grimes has about 25 years of Happiness, Betty Turner something like that, Ann Cooper about 15 ... Marti Thomas was a member in the '80s, had to drop out for work, but now she's back.

Director Liz May (second from left) feels the beat while leading the Happiness Singers in “God Bless America.” Behind her are Darlene Emison, Catherine Cockrill, Martha Tucker Ayres, Peggy Farrell, Karen Shofner, Becky Dugan, Marti Thomas, Helen Austin, Jo Neva Light and Ann Cooper. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS)

The flag-waving altos have sung these arrangements so long they don't need to look at their music, says Janice Hanlon, a third-year member who was recruited by Becky Dugan, who has been a member 10 years. Hanlon was still GED administrator for the state Department of Career Education and couldn't take off work, but she started showing up as soon as she retired.

She credits herself with recruiting White. "It's kind of a snowball effect," she says. "Some people ask you, and then you ask somebody else."

Grimes, a lawyer who recently retired from the state Court of Appeals, joined the group while Light was its musical director. Grimes recruited Turner, a tall soprano, and "our pride, our young one" — Martha Tucker Ayres, a lawyer with the state Court of Appeals.

Ayres would watch her stroll in after singing, in a great mood. Grimes remembers the day the younger lawyer sighed and said, "I need some music in my life."

"I had just had my third kid," Ayres explains.

"When she and I were working together at the state Court of Appeals," Grimes says, "we could say, 'We have to leave now,'" and walk out the door, every Monday. Good times.

■ ■ ■

One Christmas at Easterseals, with Turner as Mrs. Claus handing out candy canes, they liked a boy who struggled to stand close to May and help her direct.

Austin remembers a sweet couple at a memory care facility: "They may not remember each others' names," I thought, "or their own names, for that matter. But they remember the words to 'White Christmas.'"

There were awful, hilarious moments at Veterans Affairs hospitals, like the encounter with the man who tried to sit down with Light, twice.

"This little man, maybe 23," she says. "He said, 'You think you can handle old Spenceroo?' I said, 'Spencer, I'm old enough to be your grandmother and I'm going to paddle you if you don't get your butt off the piano.'"

Michael Dobbs has been chief of voluntary services for the Towbin center six years, and Happiness Singers have come at least once a year every year, and at Christmas, too. He appreciates that they volunteer their time. Not all groups do.

"This is therapeutic for our veterans," he says. "Groups like this are important."

Karen Shofner, who was recruited two years ago by Darlene Emison, says, "You know, we get the blessing from doing this, from these people."

Staff member Lynn Jackson (left), Everett Heerboth and Adult Day Health Care program manager Iris Pickett get into the spirit of a military medley as the Happiness Singers entertain veterans at Eugene Towbin Healthcare Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CARY JENKINS)

Their control and sweet sound come as a pleasant surprise if you've heard them pooh-pooh their voices. Even Becky Dugan swears she'd never make it if she had to audition, and her brother — keyboardist and songwriter Mike Utley — is Jimmy Buffet's musical director.

There's no shrillness, no random flats.

"Because everybody sings well," says May, "and we do practice, in September — about four times, and then we go out every week, October through Christmas. And then we practice one time in January as a refresher, and then we start in February and go through May. And then we take summer off."

May has retired as an organist but still directs the six-member choir at Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church. She teaches piano lessons. She keeps the decades of sheet music that are the Happiness Singers' repertoire of nostalgic, cheerful and patriotic tunes in her guest room, under the piano bench, in a closet, in the trunk of her car.

"I'm 78," she says, giggling. "And I'm fat."

"I'm 83," Light counters. "And when you get to be 78 you've got to be something."

Singing keeps people young, May says. "Singing is good for you. It uses all your body. This has been the best thing that's ever happened to us. Every Monday we get up and exercise — in singing.

"Happiness is singing, together."

