Police Beat

Man faces charges in break-in, threats

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he broke into a woman's home and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they responded to 5300 Baseline Road after receiving a call about Emeka Ezeanioma, 40, of Little Rock breaking into a residence. The victim told police that he threatened her while holding a knife, according to officers. Police said they also found a glass pipe in a pocket of Ezeanioma's pants.

Ezeanioma was charged with residential burglary, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge of possessing an instrument of crime.

Police: Drugs, gun found inside vehicle

A man was arrested late Saturday night after 132 grams of marijuana and a gun were found in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they stopped the vehicle that Kellen Armstrong, 21, of North Little Rock was driving because he went through a stop sign. Police said they decided to search the vehicle after noticing the smell of marijuana and a box of ammunition on the floorboard. Before the search began, Armstrong told police that he had gun inside the vehicle that belonged to him, police said. Officers said they found two bags of marijuana that weighed a combined 132.6 grams.

Armstrong was charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

State Desk on 03/25/2019