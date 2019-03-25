Sections
Breaking: No RiverFest in Little Rock this year, company says; restructuring planned
New details released in fatal shooting at Little Rock apartment complex

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:15 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police collect evidence in various locations Saturday at the Spanish Jon Apartments in Little Rock. They said Saturday’s crime scene stretched into two walkways, a parking lot and a grassy area between two buildings. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Police on Monday released new details in the fatal shooting of a man in Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a vehicle blocked him as he was walking in the parking lot of the Spanish Jon Apartments, 5001 W. 65th St. Someone inside the vehicle began shooting at him, according to a news release by Little Rock police.

The caller said he returned fire and that he believed someone had been shot, authorities said.

According to police, 23-year-old Alvin Walls Jr. arrived at CHI St. Vincent with multiple gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.

The man who called 911 surrendered to authorities that evening. He was released after detectives obtained a recorded statement from him, authorities said. Charges are pending further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

